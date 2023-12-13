Strictly pro Amy Dowden ‘burst into tears’ after being given ‘little surprise’ appearance in final

Strictly star Amy Dowden will appear on this Saturday’s final, she has revealed.

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. As a result of her diagnosis and subsequent treatment, the dancer was unable to take part in this year’s Strictly alongside one of the celebrity contestants.

However, she’s still been involved, often supporting everybody behind the scenes. Amy was also planning on performing in the final this weekend now she’s finished her chemotherapy. But in a fresh blow she is now unable to after fracturing her foot last month.

But in joyous news for the popular pro and her fans, she has teased a surprise appearance on Saturday night (December 16).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

Amy Dowden will appear on Strictly final this weekend

Appearing on Lorraine this morning (December 13) and sporting a glittery boot on the affected foot, she said that she’d cried after the injury because she “just wanted to get back dancing”. But she revealed that she’ll still be making an appearance on this weekend’s show.

I have had what I love the most taken away for me. I just find that so cruel!

She revealed: “I’ve got a little surprise moment in the final and even that, I was there on Monday and I was with [director of choreography] Jason Gilkison, and I just burst into tears because you know, I have had what I love the most taken away for me. I just find that so cruel!”

Later on, Lorraine also teased the surprise. She said: “We’re not going to give it away but on Saturday, look out for a wee surprise from Amy!”

Striclty pro Amy is looking forward to getting back on the dance floor (Credit: ITV)

Amy recently finished chemotherapy

Meanwhile, Amy discussed finishing chemo, and how she’s finding things tougher mentally since it came to an end. She said: “I’m taking every day as it comes. But I think I was a bit deluded when I thought once I rang that chemo bell, that was going to be it. Actually, I find it mentally tougher now because I was seeing the doctor every other week. I had a routine. I honestly thought: ‘Yeah, once I’ve rung the bell, I’m going to be fine.’

“But actually, I’ve broken my foot, I’ve had a blood clot on my lung. You’ve got to recover from chemotherapy. I had eight tough rounds of it. Yourself and people around you – not my friends and family – but others, think, well you’re fine now because you rang the bell.

“No, your journey is not over.”

Read more: Strictly final 2023 dances announced – but Giovanni Pernice will be taking to the floor alone without Amanda Abbington

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.