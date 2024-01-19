Ellie Leach stuns Strictly fans with glamorous transformation for tour: ‘Who is she?’

Ellie Leach has stunned Strictly Come Dancing fans with her glamorous transformation for the live tour.

The Strictly live tour kicks off tonight (January 19) in Birmingham. Weeks after her Strictly win, Coronation Street actress Ellie is back on the dance floor and it seems she’s loving getting glammed up!

Ellie shared a photo to her Instagram Stories showing her dressed up for press for the tour.

Strictly winner Ellie showed off her glam makeover for the tour

Ellie Leach on Strictly tour

Ellie‘s makeup artist shared a photo of the actress looking glammed up for the tour. She wrote on Instagram: “And just like that we are reunited @ellielouiseleach.”

The star then reposted the snap to her Instagram Stories, captioning it: “WHO IS SHE!!! We back baby.”

One fan gushed: “Wow!! Ellie was lovely before Strictly however it’s like she’s shining.”

Another wrote: “So beautiful Ellie.”

Someone else added: “Wow, so gorgeous!”

Ellie and Vito won Strictly last year

Ellie will join a string of her co-stars for the Strictly tour. Her winning partner, Vito Coppola, will be dancing with Ellie.

In December, Ellie and Vito were crowned Strictly 2023 champions. They built up a strong friendship during their time on the show together.

However, the pair also faced romance rumours.

During an appearance on This Morning on January 10, Ellie and Vito were quizzed about the romance rumours surrounding them.

Ellie and Vito sparked romance rumours during their time on Strictly

Host Craig Doyle asked: “People are still speculating about the romance aren’t they?”

Vito replied: “We have a great great relationship and we are going to have… it was a promise.”

Ellie then revealed: “Yes, we made a promise weeks ago – we had a little joke – ‘if we make it to the final, why don’t we get a tattoo?’ – but we didn’t expect to get there. And that will be the symbol of our bond and our friendship that we’ve made over Strictly.”

