Great British Bake Off fans issue order to Nigella Lawson after spotting ‘grim’ habit: ‘Stop!’

Great British Bake Off judge Nigella Lawson has left some viewers feeling queasy over a “grim” habit in the tent.

The popular TV chef, 66, joined the Channel 4 show this year, judging the contestants’ creations alongside Paul Hollywood.

Her arrival came after Prue Leith’s exit earlier this year.

Nigella Lawson has raised eyebrows with Great British Bake Off fans over her ‘grim’ habit (Credit: Channel 4)

However, viewers are struggling to get past one particular habit, with Nigella regularly speaking to Paul and the contestants while still chewing.

Great British Bake Off fans call Nigella Lawson out for ‘grim’ habit

Last night (Tuesday October 6, 2026), Audience Choice week arrived in the Great British Bake Off tent.

Viewers had submitted their ideas for the show back in January, with the judges and contestants tackling the winning suggestions in the latest episode.

The bakers had to make cheesecakes alongside family members before taking on a mystery box challenge.

They then faced the unusual task of creating a ‘wearable bake’ for the Showstopper.

As always, Nigella and Paul tasted the contestants’ creations.

But viewers quickly noticed that Nigella was often chatting while still eating the food in front of her.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with one viewer admitting it ‘puts them off’ watching.

Writing on X, the viewer said: “Nigella really has no manners. Shovelling food in. Talking with her mouth full. Grim and very off putting.”

Another added: “Wish she would stop talking with her mouth full!! #GBBO.”

The issue also sparked discussion on Reddit, where another fan wrote: “Yes, PLEASE finish chewing and swallowing before you start talking on camera.”

Nigella has been talking with her mouth full in the tent (Credit: Channel 4)

It is not the first time Nigella’s eating habits have caught viewers’ attention.

This is her third week on the show, and fans have previously admitted they are baffled by the way Nigella eats.

However, the criticism is far from universal.

Nigella branded Bake Off’s ‘biggest triumph’

Most Great British Bake Off fans have embraced Nigella’s arrival, and Audience Choice week brought another wave of praise.

“Can Nigella never leave. She’s the best thing to happen to the show in years,” a viewer pleaded.

Another viewer agreed, writing: “Having Nigella on this show is everything! She fits perfectly.”

The majority Great British Bake Off fans love having Nigella on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

A third viewer went even further, calling Nigella’s arrival the “biggest triumph” of her time on Bake Off.

They wrote: “The biggest triumph of Nigella on Bake Off is how she brings what genuinely feels like a real LOVE of every bite she takes.

“Laugh at how she might eat all you want, I just see someone enjoying every mouthful and it’s JOYOUS.”

Hear, hear!

The Great British Bake Off returns next week for Bread Week in the tent.

A preview of the episode shows one contestant admitting that he hates garlic bread.

King baker Paul will NOT be impressed by this!

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 13, 2026.

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