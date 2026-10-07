Paul Hollywood blasted by furious Great British Bake Off fans as Moyin’s cake ends up on the floor: ‘Blaming the baker?!’

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has faced backlash after Moyin’s Showstopper spectacularly crashed onto the floor.

The baker had spent four hours making his creation for this week’s challenge, which saw contestants tasked with making a “wearable bake”.

The public had set the challenge during Audience Choice week, with the bakers asked to turn fashion items into edible creations.

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has been slammed after Moyin’s cake fell on the floor (Credit: Channel 4)

Moyin opted for an elaborate Lambeth Top Hat cake, which he presented on a mannequin for Paul and Nigella Lawson to judge.

However, just seconds after Paul cut into it, the cake slipped from the mannequin’s head and crashed upside down onto the floor.

The room gasped as Nigella jumped backwards to avoid being covered in icing.

Paul’s reaction to the mishap has since left viewers furious.

Moyin’s cake falls on floor in The Great British Bake Off

Earlier in the episode, Paul had given Moyin his first Hollywood Handshake of the series for his Basque Cheesecake.

The judge was far less impressed by his Showstopper, though.

Moyin had made a pale green and pink hat, which he decorated with raspberries.

Paul told him: “My issue is, it just looks like a cake.” Nigella agreed, saying: “I absolutely agree, however, it is the most beautiful cake.”

Paul then took a large knife to Moyin’s Showstopper while it remained on the mannequin’s head.

He told the baker: “That wasn’t the brief. But let’s take a look, shall we?”

The cake slid onto the floor moments after Paul had cut into it (Credit: Channel 4)

The cake promptly slipped off and landed upside down, prompting an audible shriek from GBBO host Alison Hammond.

As Moyin laughed in shock, Paul offered his verdict: “Yeah, well it needs to sit slightly lower on the head. It wouldn’t have wobbled as much.”

He then went on to taste the cake, while the rest of Moyin’s creation remained on the floor in an awkward silence.

At least the judges enjoyed the taste. “That’s delicious, it’s a great cake,” Paul laughed, while Nigella declared: “It’s really sensational.”

Paul then delivered another criticism, adding: “However for me, I don’t think you met the brief. I think it needed to look more like a hat than a cake.”

Paul Hollywood accused of ‘victim blaming’

Viewers were left furious by the way Paul handled the mishap, with some arguing that he had caused the cake to fall in the first place.

They pointed out that he had used a large knife to cut into the cake while it was still sitting on the mannequin.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers accused Paul of blaming Moyin for what had happened.

Viewers felt Paul ‘blamed’ Moyin for the mishap (Credit: Channel 4)

One wrote: “Paul throws the cake up the floor and then blames the baker for not putting it low enough.”

Another added: “‘Didn’t meet the brief’ my ass YOU KNOCKED OVER HIS CAKE????”

A third agreed, saying: “Paul dropping someone else’s cake and then blaming them for it.”

And someone else chimed in: “Not Paul with the victim blaming stop ittttttt.”

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 13, 2026.

Read more: Great British Bake Off fans issue order to Nigella Lawson after spotting ‘grim’ habit: ‘Stop!‘

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