The Great British Bake Off 2026 has waved goodbye to another baker after a dramatic night in the tent. But who left the competition?

Week 3 introduced Audience Choice, a brand new challenge week for the Channel 4 show.

For the first time in Bake Off history, Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson handed control over to the viewers.

Great British Bake Off continued tonight with Audience Choice (Credit: Channel 4)

The bakers still faced the Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges, but viewers decided exactly what they had to make.

And there was another major first for the series.

Paul finally handed out his first Hollywood Handshake of the 2026 competition.

Here’s what happened and who left tonight’s Great British Bake Off.

Great British Bake Off: Audience Choice week

Host Alison Hammond introduced the bakers to Audience Choice week with a special message.

She said in a voiceover: “With thousands of submissions of challenge ideas from across the globe, for the first time in Bake Off history, the audience are in charge.”

Alison then told the bakers: “We asked the public to submit challenge ideas for the Signature, Technical and Showstopper.”

Her co host Noel Fielding added: “So today, the audience will be deciding what you bake rather than the judges.”

The bakers discovered that viewers had chosen an “exquisite baked cheesecake” for the Signature Challenge.

They also had to take inspiration from a family favourite when choosing their flavours.

But the audience had another idea up its sleeve. The bakers were told they would be working alongside a friend or relative.

The tent doors then opened as their loved ones arrived to help them with their cheesecakes.

The bakers’ loved ones joined them in the tent (Credit: Channel 4)

Paul gives first Hollywood Handshake of the series

The cheesecakes divided Paul and Nigella, with several bakers facing criticism over their creations.

Shannon’s Baileys, chocolate and ginger cheesecake came in for particular criticism from Paul.

He told her: “I can’t even taste the Bailey’s. I just don’t like it at all.”

Nigella was also unimpressed, pointing out: “Woah, your chocolate ganache is very intense. Dare I say it, you put too much salt in.”

But Moyin’s orange Basque cheesecake went down a treat with both judges.

Nigella was full of praise, telling him: “It’s beautiful. I love the texture and I absolutely adore that fierce spiral of orange curd. It really is zingier than zingy”

Paul then took a mouthful before putting down his fork.

Without saying a word, he stretched out his hand towards Moyin.

Moyin received the first Hollywood Handshake of the series (Credit: Channel 4)

The tent erupted as Paul and Moyin shook hands. He then shook hands with Moyin’s mum, who had helped him make the cheesecake.

Paul said: “That’s one of the best things I’ve eaten for quite some time,” before praising the balance of flavours, bake and appearance.

Who left Great British Bake Off 2026 tonight?

The bakers faced another viewer chosen challenge for the Technical, with each contestant receiving a mystery ‘box’ cabinet.

Inside were basic ingredients including eggs, sugar, flour and butter, along with lemons.

They had to use the ingredients to create their own bake, with plenty of lemon drizzle style cakes appearing in the tent.

Shannon finished in 11th place after producing a “flat” cake that lacked flavour.

Molly came 10th for the same reason, while Gabe topped the Technical rankings in first place.

For the Showstopper, the bakers had to create a ‘Wearable Bake’.

Hats proved particularly popular, with several contestants choosing to make creations that could be worn on their heads.

Shannon and Mo both created angel wings, while Clara opted for a designer handbag.

Clara’s creation impressed the judges so much that she was able to walk up to their table swinging it as she went.

Paul and Nigella crowned her Star Baker for the week.

Shannon left The Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Moyin suffered a setback when his cake fell from the mannequin and splattered across the floor.

However, the judges still enjoyed the taste of his Lambeth Top Hat.

In the end, Shannon became the latest baker to leave the tent.

After struggling with her cheesecake and lemon drizzle, the judges decided her angel wings were too simple.

Following her exit, she struggled to hold back tears. She said: “It’s so hard to put into words what this has meant to me. I’ve become myself and just been me. It’s been life-changing.”

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 13, 2026.

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