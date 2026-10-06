Strictly’s Lacey Turner orders uninvited guest out of her training room: ‘Get out!’

Strictly Come Dancing stars Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola were forced to put their training on hold after an unexpected visitor turned up.

The pair were rehearsing for this weekend’s show when a fox appeared at the entrance to their training room.

Lacey, 38, and Vito, 34, were left trying to persuade the animal to leave before they could get back to their routine.

A fox halted Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola’s Strictly training session (Credit: BBC)

The bizarre interruption was shown on the Strictly spin off show It Takes Two.

Host Ellie Taylor showed viewers footage of Lacey confronting the fox while still dressed in her training gear.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Lacey and Vito forced to halt training

Ellie revealed the drama during her It Takes Two News round up, telling viewers that it had been an unusual day for the pair.

She said: “It’s been a wild one for Lacey and Vito in today’s training room.”

The footage showed EastEnders actress Lacey approaching the fox and wagging her finger at it.

She repeatedly ordered the animal to leave, saying: “Out, out!”

She then added: “Out. Get out!”

Vito could be heard laughing as Lacey attempted to deal with the unexpected visitor.

Ellie could not resist making a joke about the interruption, adding: “I thought they were doing the samba, not the foxtrot!”

Lacey and Vito’s song and dance for Strictly Week 3

The fox may have provided an unexpected foxtrot, but Lacey and Vito are preparing to perform a samba in Week 3 of Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple discovered their next routine during Sunday night’s Strictly: The Results.

After surviving the public vote, Lacey found out exactly what Vito had in store for her. She did not look impressed by the news.

Strictly presenter Johannes Radebe asked: “Vito, what will Lacey be dancing to next week?”

Vito looked at Lacey before revealing: “Next week, we will be dancing the samba.”

Lacey isn’t thrilled about dancing a samba this weekend (Credit; BBC)

Lacey immediately covered her eyes as she took in the news.

Vito explained: “She said to me, ‘I don’t want to do another fast one’ and I said, ‘Yeah, don’t worry’. And now I’m saying the samba!”

Lacey, best known for playing Stacey Slater in EastEnders, will perform the samba with Vito to Bamboléo by the Gipsy Kings.

Hopefully, her feet hold up for the performance. Last week, poor Lacey was dealing with infected blisters!

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday October 10, 2026.

Read more: Katie Price to be handcuffed to Reform MP Suella Braverman in new C4 show Celebrity Handcuffed