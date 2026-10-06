Katie Price to be handcuffed to Reform MP Suella Braverman in new C4 show Celebrity Handcuffed

Celebrity Handcuffed has revealed its full line up – with Katie Price set to be paired with Reform UK MP Suella Braverman.

Channel 4 has confirmed five unlikely duos who will remain cuffed together around the clock as part of the social experiment.

Jonathan Ross returns as host after fronting the programme’s civilian debut.

Georgia Harrison, Lady Victoria Hervey, Kerry Katona and Mark-Francis Vandelli are in the Celebrity Handcuffed line-up (Credit: Channel 4)

The spin off follows Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing, which ended its first series with Rob and Charlie winning £100,000.

That success has now led to both a celebrity edition and another civilian series.

Celebrity Handcuffed on Channel 4: Full line-up

Channel 4’s first pairing sees Katie and Suella take on the round the clock challenge together. Katie is famed for being an ex glamour model, while Suella is a Reform UK MP and former Conservative Home Secretary.

Former footballer Neil “Razor” Ruddock has been paired with Bimini, a star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Kerry Katona, who rose to fame with girl group Atomic Kitten, will be matched with Made in Chelsea personality Mark-Francis Vandelli.

Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey will be attached to Love Island star and women’s rights campaigner Georgia Harrison.

The final pairing sees DJ Fat Tony teamed up with aristocrat Princess Olga Romanov.

The casting brings together people from very different public lives, forcing them into close and unavoidable contact.

How Celebrity Handcuffed works

Celebrity Handcuffed follows the civilian show’s defining rule, with every pair remaining physically attached 24 hours a day. This removes their usual personal space and makes teamwork essential.

In the original series, contestants had to live, sleep, eat and bathe while cuffed to their assigned partner. The celebrity edition puts people from politics, sport, music, reality television and aristocracy through the same experience.

Neil Ruddock will be cuffed to Bimini, and DJ Fat Tony and Princess Olga Romanov will be locked together (Credit: Channel 4)

Jonathan described the set up as “chaotic” and “hilarious”, while admitting the experiment could go spectacularly wrong.

He says: “I loved being part of the civilian series of Handcuffed, and I can’t wait to see how the celebrity version pans out.

“I’ve done my fair share of celebrity shows, but nothing quite like this. It’s chaotic, it’s hilarious, and I’m so excited for viewers to see what happens when you handcuff a group of famous faces together and put them under pressure.

“It could of course be a disaster. But it could also be the best thing on TV next year!”

Commissioning editor Tim Hancock adds: “Celebrity Handcuffed takes a format audiences couldn’t stop talking about and supercharges it with some truly unexpected pairings.

“Just like the civilian series, the celebrity version will be laugh-out-loud funny, gloriously awkward and full of surprises, and will capture something bigger about modern Britain: even when we seem to disagree on almost everything, we might have more in common than we think.”

When does Celebrity Handcuffed start?

Channel 4 has not yet confirmed a specific start date for Celebrity Handcuffed. However, the broadcaster has confirmed that the show will air in 2027.

The series will run across four hour long episodes.

With these pairings, Celebrity Handcuffed already looks like a car crash waiting to happen. And we can’t wait to see it.

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