Strictly fans split over ‘unnecessary’ new spin-off show Lights Up after first episode last for just 16 minutes

Strictly: Lights Up has arrived for 2026, but the new Strictly Come Dancing spin off has already left fans with mixed opinions.

The companion programme went live on BBC iPlayer immediately after Sunday night’s Strictly Come Dancing: The Results.

Tyler West and Abi Clarke host the new show, which lasted just 16 minutes in its first episode.

Strictly fans have been divided over the show’s new online spin-off Lights Up (Credit: BBC)

However, the first instalment has received a decidedly divided reaction from viewers.

Tyler has even been branded “rude” after attempting to interview Strictly’s first casualties, Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden. Oh dear!

Strictly Come Dancing 2026’s Lights Up divides fans

The cameras for Strictly: Light’s Up start rolling in the Strictly ballroom as soon as the credits for Strictly Come Dancing have finished.

Last night, the ‘big light’ was on and streamers covered the floor as everyone continued milling around.

Tyler and Abi opened the show while the contestants stood behind them. The group were hugging and saying goodbye to Chris and Amy.

Tyler and Abi are tasked with acting as roving reporters and grabbing the show’s stars for quick interviews.

During the first episode, Tyler hovered around the group as he tried to speak to Chris. However, Chris was having a moment with fellow contestant Lawrence Robb.

Lawrence could be heard telling Chris: “You should be so proud of yourself.”

While they were still hugging, Tyler awkwardly held his microphone towards Chris and asked: “How are you feeling?”

Vito Coppola then appeared to speak to Chris and waited his turn. Chris’ mum also walked over and gave her son a huge cuddle, but Tyler again tried to interrupt with his microphone.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts about the format on Reddit.

Tyler West branded ‘rude’ for Lights Up interview

One viewer admitted on the social forum: “5 minutes in and I already hate Lights Up. Can’t say I agree with the premise at all.”

Another agreed, writing: “Agreed, it felt like the presenters were shoving themselves in where they weren’t needed or wanted, and I’m not really warming to either.”

Some accused host Tyler West of being ‘rude’ as he interrupted Chris Appleton’s moment (Credit: BBC)

A third viewer said: “I’ve opened iPlayer to have a look at their new Lights Up show. It seems to involve Tyler West trying to squeeze into the group hug while everyone’s crying and trying to comfort each other, and shoving a microphone in their faces.”

The discussion continued: “Agreed, it feels quite rude to the cast? Completely unnecessary in my opinion :((.”

Someone else added: “The Lights Up segment is overkill… why are we trying to Traitorfy Strictly.”

‘So awesome’

However, the new spin off has also found plenty of fans. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, some viewers had nothing but praise for Lights Up.

One viewer gushed: “Omg I LOVE #Strictly lights up spin off show!!! It PROPERLY shows behind the scenes of the show and that is EXACTLY what it’s like after the show.

“I remember when I saw the show live it was just chaos with everyone on the dance floor after the show ends.”

Another viewer said: “I really like this lights up show, ugh it’s so awesome, I wish this had been here before.”

Another happy fan agreed, writing: “A good thing about this Lights Up show is that the judges have to explain their dance off decisions. Something we never got in previous seasons, so that’s a positive.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

What did you think of it?

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday October 10, 2026.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing fans hit out at BBC for ‘casting a random hairdresser’ after Chris Appleton leaves show

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