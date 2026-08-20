Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the UK with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The major family change comes six years after the Sussexes settled in California.

According to reports, the move will begin in August and last for an “extended period”. The decision comes weeks after the family met King Charles privately at Highgrove during a July visit.

Archie and Lilibet are now set to begin school in Britain in September. Harry and Meghan have not yet publicly commented on the relocation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make a return to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in the UK?

The Telegraph reports that Harry and Meghan plan to live in a private, non-royal residence outside London. The couple are keeping its location private, along with details of their children’s school.

The property will give the Sussexes their first British home base since they gave up the lease on Frogmore Cottage in 2023.

However, they will reportedly retain their Montecito home and their holiday property in Portugal. The arrangement therefore does not represent a complete break from their life overseas.

The family left Britain in 2020 after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals. They briefly lived in Canada before settling in California.

How has King Charles reacted to the Sussexes’ UK move?

Reports state that King Charles learnt about the family’s plans on Sunday August 16. He reportedly welcomes the chance to see more of Harry, Meghan and their children privately.

Their July gathering reportedly marked Charles’ first in-person reunion with Archie and Lilibet in more than four years. It also followed Harry’s public comments about wanting to repair his strained family relationships.

Speaking to the BBC in 2025, Harry said: “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

The reported move could create more opportunities for private family meetings. However, it will not change Harry and Meghan’s formal position within the monarchy.

Royal fans react to the news

Royal fans online have now reacted to the news. Many have hit out at the Sussexes’ decision.

One person fumed: “WE DONT [BLEEP] WANT THEM.”

Another ranted: “We don’t deserve these people coming back and causing more issues. We have enough rubbish going on. Without this.”

A third said: “Oh dear lord… make this not true! Please, please don’t come back.”

Piers Morgan, who has been openly critical of the couple, also wrote on X: “I may have to emigrate to the U.S.”

However, another commented on X: “Good to see. Hope it leads to them all reconciling.”

Someone else wrote: “I’m very happy they are coming back.”

King Charles reportedly found out about Harry and Meghan’s UK return on Sunday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happens with Prince Harry’s UK security?

Security has long complicated the Sussex family’s visits to Britain. Harry lost automatic taxpayer-funded police protection after he stopped working as a senior royal and moved abroad.

He later pursued legal action over the way officials reached decisions about his protection. Harry has also said that safety concerns affected whether Meghan and their children could accompany him to Britain.

Following reports of the move, a Home Office spokesperson said: “The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.”

The department added that it does not disclose detailed security arrangements because doing so could affect their integrity and an individual’s safety.

Are Harry and Meghan returning as working royals?

Harry and Meghan reportedly have no plans to resume official royal duties. They will remain private individuals and continue their independent work.

People reports that Meghan will run her As Ever lifestyle business from the couple’s international bases. Harry, meanwhile, will have more time for British charities and the Invictus community.

Read more: Prince Harry’s plans for UK return ‘revealed’ following King Charles meeting: ‘He loves seeing his family’

The duke was already expected to return to Britain in September for engagements connected to WellChild and the Invictus Games. The family’s reported relocation now turns those individual visits into a much bigger change for the Sussexes and their children.

ED! has contacted representatives for Harry and Meghan for comment.

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