King Charles has spoken out in a new message as his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched legal action over search warrants linked to his arrest earlier this year.

Andrew’s legal challenge seeks a judicial review against Thames Valley Police and aims to quash the warrants.

Hours after the action became public, King Charles issued a message praising duty and service during National Cadets Week.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched legal action over his February arrest (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor challenges search warrants after his arrest

A judge at the Old Bailey issued the warrants for searches at two homes linked to Andrew.

The warrants allowed police to search his Sandringham Estate home and Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he previously lived.

Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew on February 19, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The suspicion relates to his period as the UK’s trade envoy.

Officers interviewed him under caution, then released him under investigation.

The inquiry followed allegations that he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein while in office. Andrew has faced scrutiny over his past association with late convicted sex offender Epstein for years.

Andrew also reportedly receives an undisclosed annual allowance from the king’s private funds. A palace source said the allowance should not fund the judicial review.

The source added that Buckingham Palace plays no part in Andrew’s defence strategy or legal decisions.

King Charles focuses on duty during National Cadets Week

King Charles focused his public message this week on young people and the volunteers supporting them.

He congratulated cadets, adult volunteers, families and supporters across the United Kingdom.

The king said opportunities to develop “resilience, responsibility and a sense of purpose have never been more important”.

He connected those qualities with adventure, teamwork, leadership, service and personal challenge.

Charles also presented cadet life as a route towards greater confidence and wider experiences.

King Charles released a message to mark National Cadets Week (Credit: Cover Images)

The message thanked cadets and their supporters for their example of “duty and service”. It made no reference to Andrew or the High Court action.

The king’s thanks also included employers and family members. He said: “To every cadet, volunteer, family member, employer and supporter, I can only thank you for your example of duty and service.”

Charles founded Youth United in 2009 to connect leading uniformed youth organisations across the country. This year’s event marks the first National Cadets Week.

More than 137,000 young people take part in the Cadet Forces, one of the UK’s largest youth movements.

The Ministry of Defence sponsors these voluntary organisations for young people aged 12 to 18. Their programmes combine military-themed activities with adventure and community work.

Charles recognised five military Cadet Forces in his message. He also acknowledged National Fire Cadets, Volunteer Police Cadets and St John Ambulance Cadets.

Hastings, East Sussex, hosted the opening of a new Joint Cadet Centre alongside the message.

Veterans joined people minister Calvin Bailey at the event.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor hearing set for Thursday

A judicial spokesperson confirmed that a private High Court hearing will take place on Thursday amid Andrew’s legal action.

It remains unclear whether Andrew will attend. The hearing represents the next confirmed stage in his challenge against the warrants.

Read more: ‘Secret’ Princess Diana kept from King Charles about Prince Harry amid her ‘extreme vulnerability’

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