Trisha Goddard reveals ‘excruciating’ accident that led to cancer diagnosis

Trisha Goddard has revealed a terrifying fall at home led to her stage 4 metastatic breast cancer discovery.

Speaking to Make 2nds Count, the TV presenter said the accident ended with a hospital admission and devastating news.

The 68-year-old has lived with the life-limiting illness for four years. It marked the return of cancer she first faced in 2008.

Trisha has been battling cancer for four years (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Trisha Goddard’s staircase fall ended in hospital

Before the fall, Trisha had experienced intermittent groin pain and believed she had suffered a strain.

She said: “I thought I had a strained groin.”

A physiotherapist had reportedly reassured her there was nothing to worry about. However, her situation changed dramatically after she tried sprinting upstairs.

Trisha somehow flipped and ended up facing down the staircase. She held tightly to the banisters but could not free herself.

The presenter remained stuck in that position for three hours. She recalled: “I was trapped there for three hours in excruciating pain.”

Trisha was eventually taken to hospital. There, an intern mentioned that staff appeared to be discussing a cancerous mass.

It was the first time she had heard the word cancer since her earlier illness in 2008.

The presenter has now been living with metastatic breast cancer for four years. She described the disease as life-limiting.

Trisha had cancer in 2008 too (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Trisha Goddard on living well with cancer

Alongside describing the discovery, Trisha explained how she continues to live with the diagnosis.

She said it had deepened honesty and intimacy between her and her adult children.

Trisha added: “There’s nothing like living with a life-limiting illness to make you wake up and smell the coffee.”

Staying active forms a central part of her routine. She power walks whenever possible and completes weight-training sessions a couple of times each week.

Trisha has also relearned ice skating as a disabled skater. She said: “For me, living well means staying active.”

The presenter also stressed the importance of speaking up about symptoms and personal care.

She said: “My biggest piece of advice is to advocate for yourself.”

Her approach combines exercise with openness at home. Trisha’s account also reflects her determination to remain engaged with the activities she enjoys.

Trisha opened up about her diagnosis in a new interview (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Trisha Goddard also manages Raynaud’s syndrome

Trisha also lives with Raynaud’s syndrome. The condition restricts blood flow to the fingers and toes.

It can develop as a side effect of some cancer treatments, including chemotherapy. However, no specific cause was given for Trisha’s condition.

Possible symptoms can include changes in skin colour. Some people may also experience numbness or a burning sensation.

It represents another health issue Trisha manages while living with metastatic cancer. Her focus remains firmly on activity, family honesty and self-advocacy.

Read more: Trisha Goddard shares photos from hospital bed amid cancer battle as she undergoes ‘another procedure’

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