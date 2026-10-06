Axed Strictly pro Brendan Cole performs U-turn on Johannes Radebe

Brendan Cole remains unconvinced by Strictly Come Dancing’s presenting partnership between Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe and has performed a U-turn on Johannes Radebe.

In comments published by Closer, the former professional offered a cautious assessment. He said he liked Emma’s work, but remains unsure whether the double act is working.

“I’m still not convinced about the double act of Josh and Emma,” Brendan said.

His verdict comes amid viewer debate over Emma and Josh’s roles in the revamped format.

Brendan recognised the scale of their task and said they were filling very significant shoes. He also stressed that the series remains in its early stages.

The dancer said he did not want to be unfair while the presenters find their feet.

Brendan isn’t sold on this year’s Strictly hosts yet (Credit: ITV)

Johannes Radebe leaves Brendan Cole less impressed

Brendan’s reservations were not limited to Emma and Josh.

He had enjoyed Johannes Radebe’s performance during week one, but felt less impressed by the following weekend. His main concern involved the camera direction during Johannes’s speaking sections.

“I really liked Johannes [Radebe] in the first week, but I wasn’t as enthralled this weekend,” he admitted.

“There were bits where he was talking but the camera wasn’t on him, which was weird to watch. It seemed a little all over the place,” Brendan continued.

The interview comes after Johannes came under criticism for his “annoying” presenting habit last weekend.

Johannes unimpressed Brendan this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Brendan Cole’s Strictly Come Dancing history

Brendan spent 13 years on the BBC show before leaving in 2018. He was also one of Strictly’s original professionals.

He won the inaugural 2004 series alongside Natasha Kaplinsky. Their on-screen chemistry later became linked with early talk about the so-called Strictly curse.

That period coincided with Brendan’s split from his then-fiancée Camilla Dallerup.

His long history gives him first-hand experience of both the ballroom and the production surrounding it.

Brendan Cole on life behind Strictly

Brendan also challenged the familiar idea that Strictly operates like one lasting family.

“I wouldn’t call it a family exactly,” Brendan said.

He explained that participants return to their own work once cameras stop rolling in January. In his view, the celebrity contestants then fade quickly from the programme’s immediate world.

The comment offers a less sentimental account of life after the glitter and weekly performances. However, Brendan did not dismiss what the programme meant to him.

He described Strictly as great television and an amazing experience to join.

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