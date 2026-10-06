It Takes Two host Ellie Taylor rushed to hospital as Strictly team are issued plea

Ellie Taylor revealed she had a hospital trip after injuring her thumb before presenting It Takes Two last night (Oct 5).

The comedian shared the update on Instagram ahead of her second week hosting the BBC spin-off.

She posted a photograph of her hand secured in a grey brace after visiting a minor injuries unit.

“Quick visit to Minor Injuries! Thumbs up to it not being broke, just a strain!” she wrote.

The support held her thumb in place while leaving her fingers free.

Ellie soon turned the plain brace into a playful problem for the programme’s styling team.

“Hope wardrobe has a glue gun and some rhinestones,” she pleaded.

The presenter said Nurse Wendy helped her leave in time to catch her car to the studio.

A smiling selfie then showed Ellie holding up the injured hand. She also mocked her snack, comparing its appearance and taste with building materials.

Ellie was sent to hospital before hosting yesterday’s show (Credit: Instagram Story)

Ellie Taylor makes it to It Takes Two

The thumb strain did not prevent Ellie from fronting the live It Takes Two episode.

She welcomed the first eliminated couple, celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton and professional dancer Amy Dowden.

Chris, known for working with Kim Kardashian, became emotional while watching a montage of his short Strictly run.

He called the experience phenomenal and recalled feeling shaky before performing.

The hairdresser said he had urged his children to embrace challenges, even when they felt daunting. During difficult moments, he drew reassurance from Amy’s smile beside him.

Chris also praised the wider cast and crew, including colleagues working away from the spotlight. Amy highlighted how much his confidence had grown between rehearsals and Saturday night’s dance.

She expressed disappointment at their exit and believed “there was so much more to come”.

Ellie interviewed last weekend’s eliminated couple (Credit: BBC)

Ellie’s Strictly return

The BBC confirmed Ellie’s appointment in August, placing her in charge of It Takes Two.

She took over from Janette Manrara and Fleur East. The role brought Ellie back to Strictly in a new capacity.

At the announcement, she described her return as a joy and felt honoured to follow the previous presenters.

She promised to immerse herself in ballroom gossip and sequins for viewers.

Ellie also joked she felt excited enough to cha-cha, although she spared fans another demonstration.

Read more: Strictly star AJ Pritchard ruthlessly slammed as he reveals ‘desperate’ GB News role

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.