Frankie Bridge has abandoned a planned Paris Fashion Week appearance while struggling with intense anxiety.

The Saturdays singer explained the last-minute decision in a YouTube vlog on Monday. Her agent advised against travelling after hearing how the trip was affecting her.

Frankie said the cancellation brought conflicting emotions. She admitted: “At the same time, I feel relieved, but also so disappointed and annoyed.”

Frankie has openly discussed depression and anxiety treatment before. Her latest update revealed how physical warning signs had accompanied the pressure.

Frankie Bridge has opened up about her anxiety (Credit: YouTube)

Frankie Bridge reveals physical warning signs of anxiety before Paris trip

The 37-year-old said heart palpitations had occurred during anxious periods over the previous six months. She had also fallen ill and experienced severe exhaustion. Food and rest had suffered too.

Frankie believed stress had reduced her appetite. She became concerned that she was not eating enough or getting sufficient sleep.

Those warning signs increased her fears about burnout. She said: “I was really scared this week that I was heading towards burnout.”

One especially difficult day followed a filming commitment. Frankie said she cried throughout her journey home.

She then spent the rest of the day in bed. Frankie said she could not function properly and described it as “a dark day”.

She said: “I just haven’t been able to function. I think it just finished me off. That was a really dark day.”

Busy weeks left Frankie Bridge overwhelmed

Recent commitments had taken Frankie to New York. She then hosted the Faves Live runway event during London Fashion Week.

She said a packed diary normally suited her because she enjoyed pressure and stress. This time, she had no real break.

Her sons had returned to school, while a family member was very unwell. These demands added to her growing exhaustion.

Frankie kept meeting work commitments but felt other parts of life were becoming harder to manage.

One day, one of her sons arrived at school at the wrong time. She used the mistake to explain how responsibilities beyond work had begun slipping.

Frankie said she was also trying to meet her own expectations as a mother, friend and wife.

In her vlog, Frankie said she had decided to cancel going to Paris for Fashion Week.

Paris would usually have been a welcome prospect. She called it her favourite place and her favourite part of Paris Fashion Week.

However, the prospect of travelling had started causing anxiety. She had planned to attend one show as a guest before cancelling.

Frankie said she’s decided to cancel a trip to Paris (Credit: YouTube)

Frankie Bridge reflects on her mental health

Frankie has previously spoken about living with depression and anxiety. She has said she entered a psychiatric hospital when she was 21.

The singer has also undergone ketamine-assisted therapy as part of her mental health treatment.

Read more: Frankie Bridge stuns fans as she shows off rock-hard abs in leopard-print bikini: ‘You leave me speechless’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!