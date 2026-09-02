Frankie Bridge has sent fans into a frenzy with her newest holiday photos.

The Loose Women panellist showed off her toned abs in a leopard print bikini during a girls’ trip to Ibiza. She sipped cocktails poolside while topping up her tan in the sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge)

Frankie Bridge sizzles in leopard print bikini on Ibiza trip

The mum-of-two, 37, shared a string of sunny snaps from the Balearic island. In several shots, she showed off her figure while lounging by the pool. Frankie captioned the post, “Ibiza made it out of the (group) chat.”

It’s not the first time Frankie has wowed followers with a holiday look. She previously showed off a cream bikini during a family trip to the Maldives, delighting fans with her sun-soaked style.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with compliments. One follower wrote, “So so beautiful!”

“[Bleep]ing hell Frankie. Leave me speechless and in awe every time,” another person shared.

“Where is this bikini from?? Absolutely love it!” a third remarked.

“Gorgeous mama,” a fourth said.

Frankie, who is married to former footballer Wayne Bridge, is known for her dedication to fitness. She regularly shares workout updates alongside her glamorous holiday posts.

Frankie has two sons with husband Wayne (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Saturdays reunion talk resurfaces amid holiday snaps

The Ibiza trip comes just days after fresh claims about a possible Saturdays reunion. Frankie and bandmate Rochelle Humes are reportedly edging closer to a comeback. Talks are said to centre on a performance at next year’s Mighty Hoopla festival.

A source close to the situation told The Mirror that the pair are “close to saying yes just so everyone stops asking them about it”. The insider added that “a Saturdays set at Mighty Hoopla would go down a storm”, though nothing is confirmed yet.

The group, which also included Vanessa White, Una Healy and Mollie King, went on hiatus back in 2014. Talk of a full reunion has rumbled on for years, with fans regularly asking the singers about a comeback.

Rochelle has previously said a reunion wouldn’t easily fit around her current career as a presenter. Her husband, Marvin Humes, has even revealed that their young son is desperate for The Saturdays to reform, though Rochelle has remained cautious on the idea.

Read more: Frankie Bridge branded ‘such a tease’ as she shares topless mirror selfie

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