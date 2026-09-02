Cheryl is reportedly in talks to join The Voice UK as a coach, marking her first major TV role in six years.

But the comeback isn’t straightforward, according to Heat magazine. A source told the magazine the singer has mixed feelings about stepping back into a talent-show environment.

“It’s bittersweet for Cheryl,” the insider said. “She got her start on TV talent shows – she met Sarah on Popstars: The Rivals and Liam when she was a judge on The X Factor, so it’s potentially quite a triggering environment for her.”

The source added that Cheryl knows what she’s letting herself in for, though so much has happened since she was last on screen.

Cheryl had a son Bear with Liam (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cheryl reported The Voice UK gig ties to Sarah Harding and Liam Payne

Cheryl first found fame on Popstars: The Rivals, which led to Girls Aloud forming alongside Sarah Harding.

She later joined The X Factor as a judge in 2008. There, she first met a 14-year-old Liam Payne during his audition.

Liam went on to find fame in One Direction, and the pair began a relationship in 2015.

An insider told heat that facing a fresh crop of hopefuls will stir up memories for Cheryl, reminding her of when she was starting out with Girls Aloud.

Cheryl, 43, has faced immense personal loss in recent years. Sarah Harding died in 2021, aged 39, following a breast cancer battle.

Liam Payne, the father of her son Bear, died in late 2024. He fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina, aged 31.

Cheryl is reportedly a coach on the next series of The Voice UK (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She’s going to make Bear proud’

Despite the heartache, Cheryl is determined not to let emotion take over on camera.

Producers reportedly remember the ratings boost when she cried during an X Factor audition years ago, though insiders say this time she wants a different image, appearing less vulnerable and showing the world she’s back.

“She’s vowed to hold her head high,” the source told heat.

The source said Cheryl is doing the show for her son. “She’s going to do her best to do a good job and make Bear proud,” they added, saying she wants the experience to feel like a fresh start.

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