Sean Ono Lennon has welcomed his first child with partner Charlotte Kemp Muhl. The musician, 50, shared the news on Instagram alongside photos from the hospital.

“Okay so… Charlotte and I would like to announce that we have indeed created a Human Bean! His name is Aurelius! Thank you!” Sean wrote on Instagram.

He posted a picture of the couple holding their newborn. He also shared a photo of Charlotte cradling their son in hospital. Sean captioned the second image simply: “Baby Momma!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon)

Sean Ono Lennon and partner Charlotte Kemp Muhl welcome first baby

Charlotte, 39, a musician and model, also marked the arrival with her own posts. “We made a human! Am convinced DNA is agentic alien quaternary code,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added: “The sleep deprivation only adds to the surrealism… Burping technique tips welcome.” Charlotte also revealed the pair have been easing their newborn into music early. “Been playing him Aphex Twin and Stravinsky. Meconium is crazy,” she wrote.

Charlotte and Sean first met at Coachella in 2005. The couple have since collaborated on several musical projects, including The Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon)

What does the name Aurelius mean?

The name Aurelius has Latin roots, derived from aureus (golden) and aurum (gold). It translates broadly to “golden” or “gilded.”

It remains an unusual choice for a baby name. Aurelius currently sits at number 991 on the list of most popular baby names in the US, according to The Bump.

Sean and Charlotte met in 2005 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sean Ono Lennon’s family ties to John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Sean is the only child of John Lennon and Yoko Ono. He was born in Manhattan in 1975, five years before his father was shot and killed.

Yoko is also mother to daughter Kyoto Ono Cox, from her marriage to ex-husband Anthony D. Cox. John Lennon’s eldest son Julian, from his first marriage to Cynthia, has no children of his own.

That makes baby Aurelius the Beatles legend’s first biological grandson.

Sean has built his own career across multiple bands over the years. He has played with Cibo Matto, The Claypool Lennon Delirium and his parents’ group, Plastic Ono Band.

The musician has also released three solo albums: Into The Sun in 1998, Friendly Fire in 2006 and Asterisms in 2024.

Read more: Katherine Ryan puts ‘creep’ Phillip Schofield on blast as she comes to Holly Willoughby’s defence

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.