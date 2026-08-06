Frankie Bridge has revealed the marks left by a recent cupping session in a topless bathroom selfie.

The Loose Women panellist, who has previously discussed bruising and swelling following cosmetic procedures, posed with her back to the mirror while wearing underwear.

The image showed the circular marks across her back, as well as her “sunshine and showers” tattoo. Cupping uses suction created by cups applied to the body.

Frankie posed topless after a cupping session(Credit: Splashnews.com)

Frankie Bridge shares her busy week with topless selfie

The selfie was included in a collection of pictures from Frankie’s week. Her son Carter joined her for a fishing trip, while other images captured a friend’s wedding, a tattoo appointment and Frankie in black activewear after exercising.

She wrote: “A mixed bag this week. Turns out Carter gets his passion for fishing from his mum”. She added a laughing emoji.

Frankie shares Carter, 10, and Parker, 12, with her former footballer husband Wayne Bridge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge)

Fans were quick to rush to the comments section, with one user writing: “Girl you are GLOWING.”

“That mirror pic is such a tease,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“GORGE,” a third remarked.

Her health struggles

The singer has spoken openly about her wellbeing, including her depression battle and the support she received from Mollie King.

Earlier this year, Frankie discussed dealing with PTSD after experiencing health complications. She said in a Christmas vlog that nausea had caused anxiety following a difficult year with digestive problems.

She explained: “This time last year, for 2025, I was like, ‘It’s going to be my healthiest year. I’m going to look after myself properly. I have lots of gut issues, I’ve got to really work on them, I’m going to eat healthily, work out.'”

Despite making those changes, Frankie said she had been “probably the sickest” she had been in years for much of 2025 because of her gut issues.

Frankie addresses holiday guilt

Frankie has also discussed the anxiety and guilt she felt before going on holiday without her sons.

She said: “I always feel guilty about being away from home. I just always put guilt on myself because I’m like ‘It’s selfish to go away, selfish not to be with the boys, Carter’s going to be upset that I’m away’.”

After facing criticism over the trip, Frankie responded alongside a picture of herself wearing a red bikini.

She wrote: “This… and being told I’m a bad mum for going away without my kids. Because you know people love to have their ‘opinions’.”

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