Kelsey Parker has spoken out after a social media user told her she needed to stop thinking about her late husband, The Wanted star Tom Parker.

The message arrived after Kelsey shared an emotional video marking what would have been Tom’s 37th birthday. She explained that grief does not follow a predictable path and can return unexpectedly because of a song or an important date.

Tom died in 2022 at the age of 33, two years after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Kelsey has continued to speak openly about grief and family life since his death.

Kelsey hit back at a troll (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelsey Parker responds to cruel message from troll telling her to ‘move on’ from Tom

Sharing the user’s message on her Instagram Stories, Kelsey revealed that they had argued she should focus on her relationship with Will Lindsay and stop living in the past.

“Yes I am going to sound like a [bleep] but you need to stop thinking about your ex-husband who has passed away,” the troll wrote.

“You have moved on. You are in a new relationship. Think of how much this new guy is feeling hearing how much you care about your ex-husband? That is such a kick in the teeth to the new guy forget about that he is your future and this new baby. Stop living in the past.”

Kelsey firmly rejected the suggestion, writing: “Tom wasn’t my ex-husband. He was my husband, and he died. There is a huge difference.”

She added: “Loving someone who has died doesn’t stop because you’re in a new relationship. Grief isn’t something you ‘move on’ from or switch off. You learn to carry it alongside the life you continue to build.”

“Will understands that, just as he still loves and remembers his own dad, who died when he was 21. I would never expect him to stop talking about his dad, and he would never expect me to stop talking about Tom,” Kelsey continued.

She concluded: “My past, my present and my future can all exist together. They’re not mutually exclusive.”

Kelsey’s family life

Kelsey and Tom met during a night out in London in 2009 and were married for four years before his death. She went public with her relationship with Will in September 2024.

In May, Kelsey announced that she and Will were expecting a baby. The news came after their son Phoenix was stillborn the previous year.

Announcing her pregnancy, Kelsey described the baby as their “little rainbow baby” and said she felt Tom and Phoenix had played a part in sending the couple another gift following their heartbreak.

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