‘Absolutely horrendous and harrowing!’ Heartbroken Kelsey Parker on the care she received following stillbirth of son

Kelsey Parker has spoken candidly about the devastating stillbirth of her son Phoenix, and the traumatic hospital care that followed, describing the experience as “absolutely horrendous and harrowing.”

The 35-year-old mother of two lost her husband, Tom Parker from The Wanted, in 2022.

She suffered further heartbreak last June when her son Phoenix, her first child with new partner Will Lindsay, was stillborn at 39 weeks.

Kelsey Parker opened up about the ‘horrendous’ hospital care she received after suffering a stillbirth last year (Credit: Sky News)

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on anyone,” Kelsey shared during an emotional interview with Sky News yesterday (January 28).

“It was absolutely horrendous and harrowing. I can’t even go into what that loss felt like as it’s too painful for me.”

After giving birth to Phoenix at home, Kelsey was transferred to a maternity ward, a place filled with the sounds and sights of new motherhood, which only deepened her grief. She revealed that hospital staff offered little empathy or understanding.

“I didn’t feel much kindness,” she said. “The people who had to look after me, their jaws were on the floor. They didn’t know what to do.”

Kelsey is also mum to Aurelia, 6, and Bodhi, 4, her children with Tom Parker, who died at 33 from glioblastoma.

She admitted that dealing with the grief of losing Phoenix while still parenting her two young children was a “double whammy of pain.”

“Everyone wished me good luck at the end of my pregnancy and wanted me to have a happy ending,” she said. “It was the worst thing. Well, obviously losing Tom was the worst thing. But this was like a double whammy of pain.”

She added, “My children really wanted their baby brother to be here.”

In June 2025, Kelsey revealed that her son Phoenix was stillborn (Credit: Sky News)

‘I just want a better year’

Despite the trauma, Kelsey has found a source of peace in the belief that Tom is caring for Phoenix in the afterlife.

“I like to think of it as Will looking after Tom’s kids here, and Tom is looking after Will’s child.”

Earlier this month, she revealed she plans to try for another baby in 2026, describing 2025 as a year of healing.

Speaking on her podcast Mum’s The Word! with Georgia Jones, she said, “I just want a better year. [Last year] was really, really tough.”

Meanwhile, on Christmas Eve, Kelsey shared a moving tribute on social media, revealing that Phoenix’s name had been added to Tom’s memorial bench.

She posted a photo of the newly engraved plaque, which reads: “I walk towards my destiny with ease. Phoenix Parker-Lindsay.”

In a heartfelt caption, she wrote, “Today we added our beautiful baby boy Phoenix to the bench with Tom. What gives me peace is knowing my angel boys are together. I miss you both more than words can ever say.”

Fans flooded the comments with support, calling the tribute “so beautiful”.

