Kelsey Parker flooded with support as she shares heartbreaking tribute to husband Tom and baby Phoenix

Kelsey Parker has been flooded with support as she shared a beautiful tribute to baby Phoenix and her husband Tom.

Earlier this year, Kelsey and her partner Will tragically lost their baby Phoenix, who was “born sleeping”. The heartbreaking loss came three years after Kelsey lost her husband, The Wanted singer Tom Parker.

Now, she has shared a beautiful tribute, so that she and her family had a place to visit to feel close to both Tom and Phoenix.

Kelsey Parker shares tribute to baby Phoenix and Tom Parker

Taking to Instagram, Kelsey penned a lengthy message to her followers, sharing how she has “peace” knowing Tom and Phoenix are together.

She said: “Today we added our beautiful baby boy Phoenix to the bench with Tom. It has always stayed with me that Will was looking after Tom’s children here, and now Tom is with Phoenix, looking after him for Will.

“A medium once told me Tom had Phoenix in his arms and was caring for Phoenix. Whether you believe that or not doesn’t matter. What matters is the peace it brings.”

Kelsey continued: “What gives me peace is knowing my angel boys are together. Taken far too soon from us. But never truly gone. I feel them guiding us through life, surrounding us with love in ways we can’t always see.

“I miss you both more than words can ever say. Always loved. Always remembered.”

The caption was accompanied with a carousel of images including a bench with a plaque for Tom – and now for Phoenix. In another Kelsey and Will were smiling together. And in a final video, they were adding Phoenix’s plaque underneath Tom’s.

Fans flood Kelsey with support

Immediately, Kelsey Parker was flooded with support after the tribute for her baby, with fans sending her so much love, especially at Christmas.

One fan said: “Sending you all so much love darling. That is truly beautiful.”

Another added: “This is so lovely.”

“This is beautiful and made me cry. How special to have a place to remember both of them. Tom shall take good care of Phoenix, as Will is with you and the kids. You are an amazing mum and woman” a third penned.

A fourth commented: “It’s so beautiful to see how Tom’s memory is always remembered. Bless you all.”

