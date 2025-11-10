Kelsey Parker has welcomed a new four-legged family member following the death of baby Phoenix earlier this year.

The 35-year-old was due to welcome a baby boy with her boyfriend, Will Lindsay in June. However, sadly, baby Phoenix was stillborn 39 weeks into the pregnancy.

And this week, Kelsey – who shares two children, daughter Aurelia, six, and son Bodhi, four with the late Tom Parker – revealed to fans that the family have got a brand new adorable dog.

Kelsey has welcomed a new four-legged friend (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker reveals new dog after loss of baby

On Sunday (November 9) Kelsey took to her Instagram and shared an adorable video of her surprising her children with their new dog. The family already have a dog called Dolly.

It’s been pure magic

And it’s fair to say both Aurelia and Bodhi were over the moon to see the Doberman puppy. In the caption, Kelsey penned: “Introducing STORM. Our hearts just got a whole lot fuller.

“The kids were shocked, my sweet empath Rae worried about Dolly, and Bodhi’s is in his element with his new playmate but it’s been pure magic having Storm join our family.”

Fans swoon over ‘gorgeous’ Storm

Kelsey’s fans rushed to the comments section to swoon over the new family member. One person said: “Awww how gorgeous have lots of fun.”

Someone else added: “Lovely reel to wake up to this morning! Welcome Storm you are gorgeous.”

A third chimed in: “Aww the best feeling having animals they bring so much love and happiness into a home.”

She sadly lost her baby this year (Credit: We Need to Talk / YouTube)

Kelsey’s tribute to baby

In August, Kelsey revealed that she’d got a tattoo in honour of baby Phoenix. The inking depicts a phoenix rising towards the sky. “Hope,” is written on its belly, and two butterflies can be seen flying with it.

“My little Phoenix with me every day,” she captioned the clip.

In the original caption, Kelsey explained why she was getting it done. She said: “I used to send Tom a quote about a Phoenix to encourage him to rise up. This past year has shown me whatever happens I can rise up. So I wanted to get this tattoo for all of us.

“A phoenix. Hope because that’s all we have and had. Two butterflies for Rae and Bo, and now that Tom is flying with them. And a star because he always is our star.”

“So beautiful how this tattoo links Tom and little Phoenix. He was always meant to be,” one follower commented.

