Pregnant Kelsey Parker defends ‘insane’ decision not to put sun cream on her kids

Kelsey Parker has been called out for her “irresponsible” parenting advice after she revealed she doesn’t put sun cream on her kids – instead, she said she keeps them out of the sun and in the shade.

The TV star is a proud mum to two children, Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four, whom she shared with late husband Tom Parker. She’s expecting her third baby with boyfriend Will Lindsay.

However, Kelsey has recently come under fire over her decision to not put suntan lotion on her kids when they’re on holiday.

Kelsey Parker doesn’t put sun cream on her kids

During an episode of her podcast, Mums The Word!, Kelsey was asked by co-host Georgia Jones how to get her son Cooper to apply sun cream without him kicking off.

Kelsey said: “It’s cause he knows, George. It’s bad for you – that sunscreen.” She then added: “My kids do not wear sun cream. The only thing that I may put on them is an organic sun cream. Sun cream is so bad.”

Georgia replied: “So is skin cancer!”

Kelsey claimed: “Sun cream causes skin cancer. Georgia, I’ve got facts! Do you know the ingredients in the sun cream that you’re putting on Cooper?”

Georgia insisted: “Yes I do,” as Kelsey replied: “You don’t. There’s some really harmful chemicals that you’re actually putting on your skin. What you need to do is hydrate, drink loads of water and stay out of the sun.”

Kelsey shocks co-host

Shocked, Georgia – who recently broke down in her first TV appearance since husband Danny Jones’ drunken kiss – replied: “Is that what you do?”

Kelsey replied: “My kids, we went on holiday, I never put sun cream on them and they do not burn.”

After Georgia said her son would look like a tomato if she didn’t apply sun cream to him, Kelsey replied: “But you’ve been putting sun cream on probably since birth. Just keep him out of the sun!”

Kelsey then got up an app that showed the ingredients of a sun cream she had found. She proclaimed: “Look at all that. Go round the supermarket and do it and see if you want to put that on your kids, because I would not smother my kids in that.”

Georgia said: “Well I will.”

Kelsey on using organic sun cream

Revealing she was setting up a poll about putting suntan lotion on, Georgia declared that Kelsey is “team no sun cream whatsoever”.

However, that doesn’t appear to be strictly true. Kelsey clarified and said: “No, I said that if I do put them in sun cream I have got an organic, made out of beeswax, really no bad stuff in it sun cream that when you put it on, it doesn’t absorb into your skin. You look white when you put it on because it’s not got crap in it. It’s no crap filled with all that stuff.”

I keep them out of the sun.

Kelsey also recalled how her kids are often kept in the shade while on holiday abroad.

Recalling a recent trip, she said: “Mine wake up, we go and do breakfast, they go into the kids’ clubs so they’re in the shade. Come out, they might play for an hour in the sun after lunch, go back to kids’ club or whatever they choose to do in the afternoon. I keep them out of the sun.”

Kelsey called out for ‘insane’ parenting decision

However, people have since slammed Kelsey, accusing her of spreading “really dangerous advice”.

One said: “This is insane and so unsafe. It’s so damaging. Wow.” Another chimed in and added: “Just irresponsible to be honest.” A third also wrote: “This is really dangerous spreading this information. Please research.” “Sorry but this is super irresponsible podcasting,” said another.

“I can’t believe this conversation made it to the final podcast edit, never mind posted on here!” said another on Instagram. “A dangerous (and false!) message to put out so casually. Madness.”

Others backed Kelsey, though. One commented: “Team Kelsey mainly as started looking at what’s in products. Get natural organic ones that you know what the products are in it and it’s not going to cause any problems in later years.” “Team Kelsey all the way! I’m the same,” said another.

ED! has contacted Kelsey’s representatives for comment.

