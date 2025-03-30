Kelsey Parker paid tribute to her late husband, Tom, with an emotional Instagram post today (Sunday, March 30).

Today marks three years since Tom died aged 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Kelsey pays tribute to late husband Tom Parker

Taking to Instagram this morning, Kelsey uploaded a series of pictures of herself and Tom as she paid tribute to him on the third anniversary of his death.

Tom was just 33 when he died back in March 2022. He’d been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020.

The pictures consisted of Kelsey and Tom posing for a selfie together, the couple laughing and smiling together on nights out, and there was even a heartwarming snap from their wedding day.

There were also a couple of snaps of Tom holding and cuddling the couple’s two children, Aurelia and Bodhi.

“Three years without you. Energy can’t be destroyed only transferred,” Kelsey captioned the post.

“I can feel you with us everyday! We miss you so much baby. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss you and don’t talk about you,” she then added.

Tom and Kelsey shared two kids together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelsey flooded with support

Kelsey’s fans and followers took to the comment section to show the 34-year-old their love and support.

“Love you all so much. You should be so proud of yourself,” one follower commented.

“Awww, Kelsey, Tom is loved and missed. I believe he’d have sent your new happiness your way so you aren’t lonely, would definitely want you to be happy,” another wrote.

“Beautiful memories & never forgotten, but a new exciting chapter awaits you all,” a third said.

“Never forgotten by any of us, Tommy P,” another added.

“Sending you all the love today, Kelsey,” a fifth then said.

The mum-of-two was on Lorraine recently (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker hits back at trolls

Kelsey appeared on Lorraine alongside her new boyfriend, Will, as she hit back at trolls criticising her for moving on.

Will and Kelsey are expecting their first child together, having gone official on Instagram back in September.

Speaking on the show, Kelsey said: “It has been three years. This is the third anniversary of Tom’s death. And it’s almost like people want me to feel guilty for moving on.”

She then continued, saying: “I am always going to have guilt. But what’s so hard is that Tom isn’t here any more. What do people actually want me to do?

“Our house was full of so much sadness and loss. But now it’s full of happiness. The kids deserve that more than anything. They have been through so much. I want other women to know it’s okay to move on.”

