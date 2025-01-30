Kelsey Parker in shocking ‘secret feud’ with Max George three years after Tom Parker’s tragic death

Kelsey Parker and Max George are allegedly locked in a feud, three years on after losing Tom Parker. Tom died aged 33, following a battle with brain cancer.

Since then, Kelsey is said to have been “deeply hurt” by Max George, who performed alongside Tom in their band, The Wanted.

Kelsey Parker has apparently been left “hurt” by Max George (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker’s secret ‘feud’ with Max George

A source has claimed to MailOnline how Max and Kelsey are embroiled in a secret feud due to Max’s lacklustre antics in wake of Tom’s tragic death.

They alleged to Katie Hind: “When Tom died, Max was quick to tell everyone how he planned to always be there for Tom’s wife and children, that he would take care of them and look after them.

“There was no reason to think he didn’t mean it and Kelsey was so grateful. But recently he has disappeared. He doesn’t visit her and the kids and isn’t involved in their lives.

“Actions speak louder than words. To put it quite simply, there’s no love lost between them at all anymore. Kelsey is very hurt that he’s cut himself off. Things are strained.”

Max hasn’t been having the easiest time recently…

The Wanted star Max has had a tough time recently (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

The star suffered a shock health scare before Christmas and he was hospitalised due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

He required emergency surgery and subsequently had a pacemaker fitted. Max has since kept his followers up to date as he navigates his recovery. This period was so shocking, the star even admitted he wrote his will from his hospital bed.

Kelsey Parker pregnancy

Meanwhile, Kelsey recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her new boyfriend Will Lindsay. She even hinted that wedding bells may chime for the pair in the near future after attending Married At First Sight star April Banbury’s bridal event.

She said: “I would love to wear one of April’s wedding dresses in a couple of years’ time, there are some gorgeous designs.”

Kelsey shares two children with Tom Parker, Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four.

In a chat with OK! magazine she said of her pregnancy: “I’ve felt every emotion under the sun. I’m still getting my head around it but I’m so excited. And I know I’m putting myself out there, telling people. I just want everyone to be as happy as I am.”

She continued: “I’m just trying to find joy. I love my children – they’ve got me through the worst times. So I feel like I’ve been blessed with another.

“If I dwelled on everything that’s happened, I wouldn’t be here. Tom was my soulmate. I’m still angry he’s gone. But I can’t live in sadness. Tom wouldn’t want that.”

