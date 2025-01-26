Kelsey Parker has revealed that she’s having a baby for the third time – three years on from Tom‘s death.

The mum-of-two announced the “amazing but also bittersweet” news yesterday (Saturday, January 25).

Kelsey Parker expecting third baby

In a new interview and photoshoot for OK! magazine Kelsey announced that she’s expecting a baby with her new boyfriend, Will.

Kelsey and The Wanted star Tom had two children together – Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four.

Sadly, Tom died in 2022 aged 33 after a long battle with brain cancer.

Now, three years on, Kelsey says that Tom has given his blessing for her to continue growing her family.

Speaking to OK!, she said: “Tom and I always said we wanted four – but life had other plans. So yes, this is amazing but also bittersweet. The joys of finding out I’m pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, ‘My life could have been so different.’ I’ve felt every emotion under the sun,” she said.

Kelsey is having another baby! (Credit: ITV)

‘I can’t live in sadness’

Kelsey then continued, explaining that she and Will will live together in the home she got with Tom before his death.

“I’m just trying to find joy. I love my children – they’ve got me through the worst times. So I feel like I’ve been blessed with another. “If I dwelled on everything that’s happened, I wouldn’t be here. Tom was my soulmate. I’m still angry he’s gone. But I can’t live in sadness. Tom wouldn’t want that,” she then said.

Kelsey also revealed that Tom’s mum, Noreen, gave her blessing “instantly”.

“She can’t wait to have another grandchild. All I care about is that both our families and Tom’s family are happy. Noreen is the most amazing lady. After Tom passed, she said to me, ‘As long as you’re happy Kels, whatever you do, we will always support you and be happy for you.’ We’ve all been through so much together. But I’m here and bringing another baby into the world,” she said.

Kelsey shared the exciting news this weekend (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kelsey Parker on baby joy

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelsey revealed that the couple have been sent the baby’s gender by email, but haven’t looked yet.

She also said that she hopes she has a “good birth”, following Bodhi’s difficult birth. She explained that when Bodhi was born, it was during covid and whilst Tom was undergoing treatment.

The 33-year-old also believes her romance with Will was “meant to be”, and that Tom brought them together.

Kelsey and OK! shared pictures of her pregnancy announcement on Instagram – and fans were quick to flock to the comments.

“Congratulations so happy for you for you,” Danielle Harold wrote.

“Oh my hod congratulations!! Walking this carpet with you seems even more special now!!! So much love for you darling and your family,” Love Island star Faye Winter added.

“The universe loves to send us little surprises when it knows the time is right,” another follower wrote.

