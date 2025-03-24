Kelsey Parker faced backlash for appearing on “another” TV show today, this time alongside her new boyfriend Will Lindsay.

Today (March 24) Kelsey made her first joint TV appearance with Will. Throughout their segment, the pair were seen discussing online trolls and how Kelsey feels they “don’t want” her to be happy.

Perhaps rather ironically, viewers watching at home were quick to wade in as they shared their annoyance over the couple being booked to appear on the show.

Kelsey is expecting a baby with new boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker and new boyfriend make TV debut

Podcaster and mum-of-two Kelsey, 34, was married to The Wanted singer Tom Parker. He died three years ago, aged 33, after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

Kelsey and Tom shared two kids together – Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four. Now, she is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend. The couple went Instagram official on their romance back in September.

Speaking on Lorraine, Kelsey addressed Tom’s death and the trolling she endures. She said: “It has been three years. This is the third anniversary of Tom’s death. And it’s almost like people want me to feel guilty for moving on.”

Tom isn’t here any more. What do people actually want me to do?

Kelsey asked Will if he gets “stressed” when she worries about trolls. But he said he just tries to get her to “not look at it” and focus on the nice comments.

Hitting back, she gave her take as she declared: “I am always going to have guilt. But what’s so hard is that Tom isn’t here any more. What do people actually want me to do?

“Our house was full of so much sadness and loss. But now it’s full of happiness. The kids deserve that more than anything. They have been through so much. I want other women to know it’s okay to move on.”

‘Tom sent you to me’

Kelsey went on to gush about how Will has helped change her life since Tom’s passing.

She praised: “You have been the best thing that has happened to me since losing Tom. You are so understanding. I feel like Tom sent you to me.”

Will agreed that meeting Kelsey was “the best thing” that ever happened to him.

Will and Kelsey originally bonded over loss (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Kelsey and Will’s appearance

The pair revealed their “first conversation” was actually about loss, as Will has tragically lost his own father.

However, viewers weren’t impressed to see the new couple on their screens.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “If Kelsey Parker gets upset at all of the trolls, then why does she come on TV and talk about every partner she has had since? Why try and stay relevant?”

Another penned: “Kelsey Parker and her new fella.. do we need to know?” A third added: “Why do we need an interview with Kelsey Parker and her boyfriend?

“Kelsey Parker is always on daytime TV shows. Is this a sign I’m watching too much or that she is on our screens too much?” a viewer asked.

Others, however, had Kelsey’s back. They wished her well with baby number three and seemed delighted that she’s found happiness again.

“Kelsey is so brave,” said one. “Best of luck with the new baby,” said another. “Ignore the haters,” they then added.

