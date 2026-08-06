Presenter Alex Jones has revealed that a sudden burst of anger in her kitchen made her take the possibility of perimenopause more seriously.

Speaking on the Dig It with Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball podcast, the 49-year-old presenter said she threw four pints of milk across the kitchen.

The One Show star has also spoken about feeling overwhelmed amid perimenopause while balancing her career and home life.

Alex Jones opened up about her perimenopause symptoms (Credit: YouTube)

Alex Jones ‘in denial’ following ‘rage’ symptoms

The outburst stood out to Alex because she felt she had experienced relatively few symptoms.

“I’m slightly in denial, I suppose I had my youngest child at 44 and so I don’t know whether my body is confused because have I tricked it into thinking it’s younger than it is? Because I kind of think I really haven’t had that many symptoms,” Alex explained.

Recalling what went through her mind after throwing the milk, she said: “Oh my God, here we are. The rage has started.”

Alex continued: “So you know what I don’t know. Some days I think and it’s like that isn’t it?

“It’s so vague and thankfully and I think this is brilliant, we are talking about it more and more now.”

Alex admits ‘maybe I do need to embrace it’

Alex went on to explain that she’s naturally a laid-back person and strives to be the best mum, wife, friend and colleague she can be.

She added: “Maybe I do need to embrace and go and see about it. It’s just time though, like when do you fit that in?”

The presenter shares three children – Teddy, nine, Kit, seven, and Annie, four – with her husband Charlie Thomson. In January, Alex reflected on how she “could go on and on about how much I hate how quickly time goes” as her kids get older.

The couple married in 2015 and celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in Auckland last year.

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