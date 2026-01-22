‘It just brings me to tears’: Alex Jones emotional as she poses with newborn son

The One Show’s Alex Jones is feeling pretty emotional as her eldest son turns nine today (January 22).

48-year-old Alex – who was recently unmasked on The Masked Singer – uploaded a trio of pictures to her Instagram grid in honour of Teddy.

Alex Jones shares three children with husband Charlie (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrating nine years of Ted

The first picture showed Alex straight after she welcomed Teddy back in 2017. The black-and-white picture shows Alex having skin-to-skin contact with her newborn, with husband Charlie sitting next to her hospital bed.

Next, Alex posted a more recent picture of herself and Teddy on a boat, looking out to sea. The third showed his homemade birthday cake.

An emotional Alex admitted in the caption that she’s found herself holding back tears, though, as she thinks about how quickly her kids are growing up.

Alex and Charlie also share son Kit, seven, and daughter Annie, four.

She shared: “Today we are celebrating Ted’s 9th year on the planet. It started with a kitchen disco and balloon games at 5.10am and cake at 6.40!”

Alex admitted that she tries not to look back as she realises how fast time goes by (Credit: Splash News)

Alex Jones emotional as she shares pic of newborn son

Alex then shared an insight into parenting that many of her followers related to. She said: “I could go on and on about how much I hate how quickly time goes, we all feel it don’t we? I can hardly bear to look back at pictures of them when they were tiny because it just brings me to tears. But at the same time I try not to linger too long in the past because it’s just as important to enjoy the present version that will also disappear in a blink of an eye.”

She also paid tribute to her eldest, saying: “Ted is more comfortable in his own skin than I have ever been, quick witted, laughs easily, sharp as a tack, kind as they come an absolute hero to Kit and Annie. Life is brilliant for us all with him in it. Happy birthday Teddy bear.”

‘The time goes way too fast!’

Her friends and followers were quick to send Teddy their birthday love.

“Happy Birthday Super Ted!! Nine birthday bumps for you!” said one. Sara Davies and Lauren Laverne also showed support by posting in Alex’s comments. Alex’s fellow The One Show host Lauren said: “HBD Ted!”

Others agreed with Alex about how fast time flies. One said: “It’s our son’s 8th birthday today and I agree, the time goes way too fast! We have to remember they are still very little even now and when we look back in a few years time we will think how small they were!”

