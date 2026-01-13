The One Show’s Alex Jones under fire from fans for taking kids out of school for holiday

Alex Jones has felt the wrath of fans after taking her children out of school to go on a long holiday abroad.

The One Show presenter has been missing from the BBC show since the new year began after jetting to the other side of the world.

Alex has taken time out to visit her in-laws, who live in New Zealand, with her husband Charlie and their three children.

But fans have now begun questioning Alex for her decision to remove their kids from school for the duration of the holiday.

Some are even asking if Alex will receive a fine from her local council for her bold move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson)

Alex Jones under spotlight for taking kids aboard

Alex has found herself in the spotlight after sharing a selection of photos of their trip online.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star posted pictures of herself and her brood enjoying a boat trip.

They were also snapped on the beach and taking in the breathtaking sea views from her in-laws’ house.

Alex captioned her post: “It’s been a good day.”

Alex and Charlie are parents to Teddy, eight, Kit, six, and Annie, four.

One frustrated fan has demanded to know: “Are your children home schooled? Or have you paid the statutory fine? Too many people stay quiet! I’ve just paid a substantial fine for a few days holiday so was interested to know…Alex?

Another has assumed: “They’ll be in private school!”

While someone else added: “If they attend private school there is no fine..”

Alex has not responded to the comments, although other fans have heaped their support on her.

One person wrote on the post: “There is more to education than sitting behind a desk. I’m sure Alex and her husband considered this!

“As Aristotle says ….Education is the creation of a sound mind in a sound body. I’m sure their journey will achieve this.”

Agreeing with the sentiment, another added: “They are making fabulous memories & experiences with their children.”

A third follower also told the original critic: “It’s none of your business and they were visiting their grandparents.”

ED! has contacted Alex’s reps for comment.

Alex last appeared on The One Show with Clara Amfo on December 19 (Credit: BBC)

Who is covering for Alex?

Alex last appeared on The One Show on December 19.

The programme took a break for Christmas before returning to BBC One on January 5, but she did not and is still missing.

Alex’s job is being covered by several of the show’s regular stand-in presenters.

Last night, Clara Amfo presented the programme alongside Roman Kemp.

Alex’s place on the sofa has also been covered by Angellica Bell and Lauren Laverne while she is in New Zealand.

The BBC is yet to confirm the date when Alex will make her return to The One Show.

Read more: Ashley James blasted over ‘lack of respect’ as she reveals son, 5, has just stopped wearing nappies

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.