Ashley James blasted over ‘lack of respect’ as she reveals son, 5, has just stopped wearing nappies

Ashley James has been slammed by fans over her “ego” and “lack of privacy” following her young son’s birthday.

The This Morning star, 38, threw a lavish birthday for Alfie’s fifth birthday and has shared the occasion extensively on Instagram.

She filmed a video of the youngster in his pyjamas on the morning of his special day and posted clips and pictures of his party online.

Ashley and her partner Tommy threw Alfie a superhero party, complete with entertainers, an elaborate balloon arch and two-tiered cake.

But fans have found themselves taking exception to the comments she made alongside her posts.

Ashley James slammed by fans

Ashley told fans: “Alfie is 5 years old today, and that means, in a way, it’s my 5th birthday too.”

She added: “I always say that you are my teacher. Every day we get to experience firsts together, and you’ve taught me how to be a mummy, how to follow my gut and trust my instincts.

“Through all the highs and the lows, from being born in a global pandemic to now, it’s been us, riding it all together. I love you.”

Ashley also told fans in a second post how Alfie has stopped wearing nappies at night.

“On his birthday he decided he didn’t want to wear a nappy anymore at night – and he’s had no accidents,” she added.

“I know that’s late for some but I always said I’d do it in his time and I couldn’t be prouder!

“I always thought none of them are in nappies at teens and wanted to follow his lead.”

But some followers are not impressed with her sentiments.

Writing in the comments section, several have pulled Ashley up on her statement that it is ‘her 5th birthday too’.

One wrote: “I have to say that I have never thought it was also my birthday on my child’s special day. Let him have his moment in the sun and be celebrated x.”

Another added: “It’s not just his birthday, it’s Ashley’s too.”

A third penned: “The poor kid can’t escape his mum’s ego.”

And someone else wrote: “What a shame the little boy can’t have privacy from 600k strangers on his birthday.”

‘Do you have any respect?’

Another follower also shamed Ashley for sharing the news about Alfie ditching nappies for good.

“I just cannot fathom ever telling thousands of strangers about my child’s toileting habits. Do you have any respect for his privacy?” one person asked.

Others, however, have heaped kind words on Ashley, who is also mum to two-year-old Ada.

One told the TV star: “What a beautiful compilation of videos and memories. Happy Birthday Alfie!”

Another added: “100 per cent accurately sums the feeling up! Happy birthday Alfie! X.”

And a third chimed in: “My youngest is 5 tomorrow and I said to her the other day that I would be a celebration for me too being her mum for 5yrs.”

