This Morning stars Nik and Eva Speakman supported following ‘family’ death: ‘Our hearts are truly broken’

This Morning therapists Nik and Eva Speakman have announced the death of their beloved fur baby Monkey, in a heartbreaking post shared on New Year’s Eve.

Eva – who has previously been targeted by trolls during her time on This Morning – uploaded a series of snaps of herself and her long-haired cat, Monkey. She revealed that the family had had to say goodbye to their pet earlier that day.

Nik and Eva Speakman mourn beloved cat Monkey

She captioned the post: “This morning we had to say goodbye to one of our family. Our hearts are truly broken, but we feel so very blessed to have had him in our lives. Monkey brought us so much joy and we’ll all miss him so much. Sleep tight our beautiful boy.”

Famous faces quickly sent their support. Animal lover Vicky Pattison shared: “I’m so so sorry guys. Monkey really was the best boy.” “Thanks so much Vicky,” the couple replied. “He really was an absolute darling.”

This Morning chef Juliet Sear also showed her support by liking the post.

“You must be heartbroken Eva. I know how much you all adored him,” said another friend of the couple. “Absolutely heartbroken for you all,” another follower posted.

“He has gained his wings and will visit you from heaven, leaving signs,” another follower commented. “I really hope so,” a sad Eva said.

The family put their sadness behind them to ring in the New Year (Credit: Instagram)

New Year celebrations with a famous face

Putting their sadness aside, Nik and Eva saw in the New Year last night with their children – Liv and Hunter – as well as a pretty famous face.

The resident This Morning therapists were seen raising a toast to 2026 with Coronation Street bad boy Richard Hillman – aka actor Brian Capron.

ITV cuts

It’s not yet known when Nik and Eva will be back on the ITV Daytime show, as the network’s ‘bloodbath’ cuts kick in.

Starting Monday (January 5), GMB will be extended, Lorraine’s runtime will be slashed, and This Morning – along with the rest of ITV’s daytime offerings – will move to new shared studios.

As a result of the cuts, around 200 staff members are thought to have lost their jobs.

