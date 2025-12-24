Alison Hammond shares her support as This Morning pal leaves after 10-years amid ITV budget cuts

This Morning star Alison Hammond has shown her support as a colleague has bid goodbye to the show after 10 years.

ITV is about to launch its new schedule after they announced a huge channel shake-up. From January, TV shows will change their running time – with This Morning keeping its 10-12.30 daily running.

But now, producer and reporter David Blackmore has revealed he has finished his last shift at the show after 10 whole years. And many fans and stars have sent him their support.

Alison Hammond sends support to This Morning star

Taking to Instagram after This Morning’s final live broadcast of 2025 yesterday (December 23) David revealed he was leaving his role.

David posted a video sitting on the This Morning sofa, and posted a lengthy caption – which Alison Hammond responded to.

David wrote: “The final goodbye to a show and a job that I have loved for a decade. I have always felt so incredibly lucky, privileged and honoured to work here. I never took this role for granted and it broke my heart that today was my final day at This Morning after ten marvellous years.

“From early alarms to live TV chaos, I am endlessly grateful to the brilliant team and viewers who made it all so special.

“As the sun sets on my time at This Morning, I am excited for the dawn of a new chapter in my career.”

While fans immediately flooded his post with support, it was Alison Hammond who wanted her This Morning pal to know how much she will miss him.

She commented: “I am so excited for your next chapter. You have been amazing.”

One fan commented: “Best of luck for the future. I know how much you enjoyed your job!”

“All the best for your next chapter David. I hope you are getting some well deserved time off for the festive season” another wrote.

What are the ITV changes?

From the start of January, ITV will be operating from a whole new operation. And it means big changes for some of the channel’s biggest shows.

Good Morning Britain will be extended by 30minutes, and will air from the same location as ITV News.

Other changes will see Lorraine will air from 9.30am to 10am on a seasonal basis. On the weeks that Lorraine is off-air, GMB will continue until 10am, before This Morning comes on.

