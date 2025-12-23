Alison Hammond shuts down marriage speculation to boyfriend David: ‘I don’t need that

Alison Hammond has spoken out about the ongoing speculation that she and her boyfriend David are planning to get married soon.

Last year, the 50-year-old This Morning presenter went public with her 28-year-old boyfriend by posting a series of Instagram pictures. But it seems that over the last year, the couple have gone from strength to strength.

Now they are living together, there has been quite the speculation on when they will get married. And previously, Alison has admitted she would happily marry him. But now, she’s given a marriage update.

Alison has given a rare relationship update (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond shuts down marriage rumours

Speaking with OK! Magazine, Alison Hammond opened up on where she and her boyfriend David are at in their relationship.

But when she was asked if marriage is on the cards, Alison admitted there are currently “no plans for weddings or marriage”.

She told the outlet: “We don’t feel like we need to. We live together, and we’re happy the way it is. I don’t need that. I don’t need a ring to show my love to somebody.”

However, she admitted that if David decided to ask her, then it “wouldn’t be a no”.

Gushing about David, Alison admitted: “It’s a lovely feeling to be in love. It makes you more patient, and it makes you more kinder. You have always got somebody you want to care for. And they’re caring for you.”

Alison and David met in 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alison’s relationship with boyfriend David

Elsewhere, when Alison Hammond was discussing how happy she is currently, she admitted that things are “going extremely well” for her and her boyfriend.

But this isn’t the first time Alison has spoken about David. The couple met back in October 2023, after she booked him for a massage session. However, she has always tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.official)

Back in September, Alison made a rare comment about their relationship on This Morning. While she and Dermot discussed standing up at a table when your partner leaves, Alison admitted it is the “sexiest thing” ever and that David does it “every time” she gets home.

A few months prior to that, Alison told Heat Magazine that she doesn’t like going into detail because it’s her “private life” and she wants to “respect” his life.

