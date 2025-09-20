Alison Hammond’s X-rated confessions – sex with older man; ‘great in bed’ confession; ‘swiping right’ on This Morning co-star

Alison Hammond is a national treasure – but it turns out the Brummie fave is no stranger to making a saucy sex confession…

The beloved presenter is a regular on TV screens thanks to stints on shows such as This Morning and The Great British Bake Off – which airs tonight (September 20).

But away from the TV shows, it appears that Alison doesn’t mind letting slip an X-rated confession about her bedroom antics…

Alison has been open about her sex life over the years (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond says older men are ‘great in bed’

In 2022, Alison gushed about older men in the bedroom while hosting This Morning with Dermot O’Leary. On the show, the pair chatted to Terzel Rasmus and Wilson Rasmus, 80, who had a 51-year age gap.

“Terzel, is everything good in the bedroom?” Alison asked causing Dermot to squirm.

Terzel laughed as Wilson replied: “Everything is good. Many friends ask that question but I always say: ‘I am not going to talk about it.’ But what I can say is, we have no problems.”

Alison then shouted: “Yes, Wilson!” as she put her hands in the air with joy. She then said: “That is brilliant.”

After finishing speaking to the pair, Alison declared: “Love is love at the end of the day.” Dermot replied: “You had to go there, didn’t you?” to which she said back: “But everyone wants to know.”

Alison then admitted: “You know what, I have had an older man and they are great in the bedroom. They know what to do.”

She has praised her bedroom skills (Credit: ITV)

Alison is ‘great in bed’

Alison has previously boasted about her skills under the sheets and once declared that she was “good in the bedroom”. Talking to Closer in 2019, Alison said it was her stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 that helped her be more open.

Alison was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec on the glitzy BBC One show and ended up becoming the sixth celeb to get eliminated.

“I did Strictly Come Dancing and I was actually quite good. I like my body and I like the way it moves. Yes, I take a bit of extra space, but I can dance and I’m great in bed!” she said.

She also added to the publication: “Babes, once you’re good in bed, you’re always good in bed. Of course it still stands!”

Alison joked about her co-host Dermot (Credit: ITV)

Alison would ‘swipe right’ on Dermot

During a past episode of This Morning, Alison also made a cheeky confession about her co-host Dermot O’Leary. On the programme, the pair discussed the dating app Tinder in which Dermot tried to convince Alison he is the same height as her.

“You’re one of those guys who on Tinder says: ‘I’m five foot nine,’ sure you’re about five foot six!” Alison teased him.

She then added: “If you wasn’t married, I’d swipe right! Oh absolutely! But you know what, we’re all the same height horizontally aren’t we? Do you know what I mean?”

A red-faced Dermot burst into awkward laughter as Alison cackled along.

Watch Alison on The Great British Bake Off on Saturday (September 20) at 4:30pm on Channel 4.

Read more: Alison Hammond’s boyfriend David ‘issues plea over time apart’: ‘He doesn’t want her to leave’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.