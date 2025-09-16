Alison Hammond’s boyfriend David ‘issues plea over time apart’: ‘He doesn’t want her to leave’

Alison Hammond and her boyfriend David could be eyeing up a huge move, as he reportedly issues a plea over them spending time apart.

With Alison Hammond’s career hitting new heights, there are reports that she may be headed to the US for a huge gig. But this has seemingly caused some panic over the distance between herself and her beau, David.

The This Morning host has been in a relationship with David since 2023. But the pair could be forced apart if Alison decides to take the huge career opportunity.

Alison is being ‘eyed-up’ for huge new TV gigs

According to Closer Magazine, Alison is being eyed up in Hollywood. But she doesn’t know if she could take the jobs because of how busy she is over here.

The source explained: “Alison already feels like she is juggling too much. So, the idea of taking anything else on right now is daunting.”

However, her agents believe she “could make a fortune” if she took the deals coming her way. They explained that Alison keeps going back and forth between going for it and staying in the UK.

But it seems on of the main reasons she might stay, is her boyfriend, David, who she met after booking a therapy session with the masseur.

Alison’s partner David ‘issues plea’

Alison and David went public last year, and all the signs suggest their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

The source suggests that David is very supportive of Alison’s decisions. But the fear of straining their relationship has been in her mind. So, much so, that David has even offered to go with her.

They reported: “David just wants what is best for Alison. He has offered to help in any way that he can in terms of travelling to the US with her or holding down the fort back in the UK while she is away. But deep down he doesn’t want her to leave.”

It seems that goes both ways, with the source suggesting that Alison doesn’t want David to feel like he “is performing duties like an assistant” just to spend time with her.

One person who is happy about the news,is her son Aidan, as the source claimed he is “excited” at the thought of spending time in America with his mum.

But whether Alison will make the big move is unknown.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Alison’s reps for comment.

