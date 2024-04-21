Alison Hammond ‘openly in charge’ as she makes public appearance with ‘new boyfriend’

Alison Hammond has stepped out in public with her reported new boyfriend as they enjoyed a fun-filled date at the zoo.

The This Morning presenter is reportedly dating David Putman, a model and masseur from Russia who’s said to be 6ft 10in tall.

This weekend, the happy pair embarked on a day out at the zoo in Kent. In one image, Alison was seen with her arms around David as they drove a golf cart around the area.

Alison Hammond has enjoyed a date with her new man (Credit: Cover Images)

Alison Hammond new boyfriend

According to body language expert Judi James, Alison appeared “openly in charge” during the display.

She’s still in the polite stage of the relationship.

She told the Mirror: “I hope Alison thoroughly enjoys herself with her good-looking new guy whether it’s a fun fling or a full-on romance. Her body language here looks happy but without any real signals of decisive commitment but she does seem to be not only upbeat in his company but also quite openly in charge as though keen to protect him, too.”

She added: “She has her arm around his waist in the buggy but the way her hand is positioned on him suggests she’s still in the polite stage of the relationship, with no real clinging or holding onto his torso.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.207)

“He seems to bring out her caring side. The way they walk with arms around each other appears sweet. Her wide smile as he waves at the cameras suggests they’re both happy with the press attention here.”

Reports claim that David is around 20 years younger than Alison, 49.

A source told The Sun of their romance: “Alison has never been happier. She has had a turbulent love life. But is finally confident she has found a trusted companion.”

Alison appears “in charge” with her new romance (Credit: Cover Images)

David Putman and Alison Hammond

However, according to some sources, Alison’s friends have expressed some concerns over the relationship. One insider told the MailOnline: “She has wanted to settle down for many years now and she has had several boyfriends but none of them have worked out. Some have been a little questionable.

“Those who are close to her fear that she will be taken advantage of. She has so much to give, she is now rich and pretty famous and that is a worry for her friends. Obviously alarm bells go off when there is a 20-year age gap… and there is someone involved who is rich. It is surely natural that there would be some concern.”

ED! has contacted reps on Alison’s new romance.

Read more: Alison Hammond’s most controversial TV moments – from upsetting disabled child to Ofcom complaints and that funeral-like tribute to Phillip Schofield

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.