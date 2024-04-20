Alison Hammond’s most controversial TV moments – from upsetting disabled child to Ofcom complaints and that funeral-like tribute to Phillip Schofield

It’s safe to say This Morning host Alison Hammond is something of a national treasure.

Since shooting to fame in the 2000s thanks to her appearance on Big Brother, the Brummie fave has become one of TV’s go-to presenters. From stints on This Morning and Great British Bake Off, to a recent hosting gig on For The Love Of Dogs, Alison has kept busy over the years.

But it’s fair to say she’s had her share of awkward on-screen moments too. But why did she upset a disabled child? And which A-lister did she mount, causing fans to dub her as “cringe”? Keep reading to find out!

She’s had her fair share of awkward moments (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Alison Hammond receives Ofcom complaints

Alison sparked plenty of Ofcom complaints in April 2023 over her theatre remarks on This Morning.

The 48-year-old telly legend sparked backlash over her comments, which she said on a previous episode when she and her co-hosts were discussing singing in the theatre.

The discussion started following the news that a theatre in Manchester had stopped audiences from singing along to Whitney Houston’s songs during The Bodyguard musical. But Alison’s comment on This Morning about the matter soon caused an uproar across the nation and from many theatre performers.

Alison received Ofcom complaints over her remarks (Credit: ITV)

During the debate, Alison said: “I’d be devastated! I wouldn’t even go to that production now.” Vanessa Feltz then said: “Isn’t the whole point of going to a musical is singing along to all the bits you know? Isn’t that what everybody does? And very, very loudly while eating an ice cream?”

However, her remark didn’t sit right with some people who were left fuming and raged to broadcast regulator Ofcom. As a result, the show was slapped with 66 complaints.

The show took an awkward turn (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond ‘cringe’ This Morning stint

In September, Alison was on hand to co-host This Morning with Holly Willoughby. The pair were chatting to Peter Andre and Jason Donovan. But it seems fans were not impressed by Alison’s behaviour.

Holly and Alison were full of energy as they announced actor and singer Jason, 55, was appearing on the show and revealed that Alison had mounted him in her excitement.

Uncomfortable watching. Alison is like a school child.

Welcoming the viewers, Alison said: “We have a very busy show today. I’m very excited that Peter Andre and Jason Donovan are here!”

Fans were not impressed but Jason looked pleased! (Credit: ITV)

Holly then explained: “Just before he popped into her dressing room and she grabbed him. Then before we went on air she stood on the sofa and mounted him!” Footage then showed Alison “mounting” the Aussie star. Jason replied: “I’m happy, I’m 55 and a happy middle-aged man.”

But fans watching at home were not too keen. Dubbing the show as “cringe” plenty of people shared their thoughts on X.

“Uncomfortable watching. Alison is like a school child!” said one viewer. Another added: “This is so cringe.” A third fumed: “This is going to be a painful watch today isn’t it gang.”

Alison had to apologise to the youngster (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond upsets disabled child on This Morning

Back in August 2023, Alison was forced to issue an apology on This Morning today after upsetting a disabled child.

Eight-year-old Tony Hudgell had both of his legs amputated after he was abused as a baby, but has refused to let his hard start in life hold him back. He appeared on the show after completing an epic climb for charity.

On the show, Alison was quick to congratulate him on his latest achievement. However, she had barely said the words when Tony gave her a ticking off.

“I want to know something,” the eight-year-old boy said as he got straight to the point. “When we needed you, you never came.” Alison and co-host Josie Gibson looked mortified, as did Tony’s parents. Tony, meanwhile, looked like he was furious with Alison.

“Listen, I was recording an episode of Bake Off and I couldn’t make it,” a grovelling Alison said as she explained why she had been unable to join in Tony’s trek as promised.

“But next time, I’m going to try my best to be there. I’m so sorry I wasn’t there. I am disappointed in myself.”

Trying to cheer Tony up, Alison then made a sweet gesture. The presenter said that she would be donating £500 to Tony’s fund to make up for her absence. She went on: “But you did it on everyone’s behalf and I’m so proud of you.”

Phillip left ITV last May following his affair confession (Credit: BBC)

Alison’s tribute to Phillip Schofield

Last year, Alison broke down in tears when Phil Schofield stepped back from his TV career after admitting to the affair.

Following his announcement, Phil did an interview with the BBC and admitted his daughters “saved” him.

He said at the time: “My girls saved my life. They haven’t left me for a moment. They’ve been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like for daughters to have to go with something like that?

“If my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here, because I don’t see my future.”

Alison got emotional talking about Phillip (Credit: ITV)

During an episode of This Morning after the episode aired, Alison was left in tears. She emotionally said: “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield. And it’s weird, because I still love Phillip Schofield. However, what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it. He’s said sorry.

“But as a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything. I never know what to say. But I remember what my mum said. My mum always said, use your bible as your SatNav in life. And in the bible, it says, ‘He without sin, cast the first stone.'”

She added: “And I just don’t want to say anything bad because obviously I’m in conflict. There’s so much a man can take, and I don’t want any death in this situation.”

