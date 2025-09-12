Alison Hammond has left This Morning viewers angry as they called out her “annoying” habit that was spotted on the show.

Today (September 12), Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary made their weekly appearance hosting the daytime show. But it seems the summer break away has some fans wanting old hosts back – especially after they noticed something that annoyed them.

Fresh from their huge National Television Award win, of course, the This Morning presenters wanted to discuss their big moment. However, some fans weren’t too happy…

Alison couldn’t stop laughing (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot discuss their NTA win

At the very beginning of the show, Alison and Dermot O’Leary made their entrance in Downton Abbey style. And then the pair quickly got into discussing their huge NTA win.

It’s been years since This Morning took home the trophy – the first since Ben and Cat took over. So, naturally, it was a huge night for the team.

Speaking about their win, Dermot said: “We won’t keep you long. We won an NTA which obviously we are over the moon about. But what you didn’t know is how the speeches came about. When we were sat down before we won, Ali and I were talking.

“We said ‘what do we do if we win?’ and we both agreed that if we win, since we have been here longer then the right thing to do is let Ben and Cat do the speech.”

However, that isn’t what happened as Alison took the mic and gave the main speech.

Alison defended herself, admitting: “Nobody went to the mic, so I thought I had to say something.”

But throughout the whole segment, This Morning viewers were more distracted by the laughing that Alison was doing – even when nothing was funny.

Viewers were frustrated at her (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers call out ‘annoying habit’ from Alison Hammond

Annoyed that she was constantly laughing out of nowhere, This Morning fans took to social media to announce just how frustrating it was for them.

Some fans even thought it sounded more like Alison was wheezing rather than laughing. And it was throughout the entire conversation.

One wrote: “What are those wheezing noises?”

Another added: “Why is Alison wheezing? It’s really annoying me.”

A third demanded that she stops presenting on the show. Instead they want Rylan Clark to come back in her place.

While Rylan was hosting, he faced a lot of backlash over some of the comments he made on the show.

The viewer penned: “Alison ‘I’m everywhere’ Hammond is the most annoying presenter! Bring back Rylan.”

