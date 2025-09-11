6 times our jaws dropped watching the 2025 NTAs

The 2025 NTAs took place last night (September 10) and it was definitely a night to remember!

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the show aired live from the 02 Arena in London and various famous faces were in attendance, with plenty of programmes hoping to bag a gong.

But the event also had some rather shocking moments too – from a TV legend’s wardrobe malfunction to Ant and Dec losing out on an award for the first time in over a decade. Here, we’re taking a look inside the biggest moments that went down.

The ITV show bagged an award (Credit: ITV)

This Morning wins at NTAs 2025 after years of losing

Long-running ITV show This Morning bagged the award for Best Daytime at the NTAs. The show beat Loose Women, James Martin’s Saturday Morning and Scam Interceptors.

The win was a big deal for the This Morning team, as it was the first time they had won it since 2022.

“Natural order has been restored,” host Alison Hammond said on stage with the rest of the team as they accepted the award,

She added: “Can we just say a massive thank you to each and every person who voted for This Morning. We are so overwhelmed.

“This award means so much. We’ve been humbled the last two years, we haven’t won this award. We don’t take it lightly that we won this award, we’re so grateful.”

Gary won Best Presenter on Ant and Dec at the NTAs last night (Credit: ITV)

Gary beat Ant and Dec at NTAs 2025

Over the years, the iconic Geordie duo Ant and Dec have won Best Presenter at the NTAs for over two decades. Guinness World Records has even recognised the achievement.

However, during last night’s ceremony they were dethroned by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

The win was met with a mixed reaction by viewers at home. Ant and Dec were not in attendance due to filming a new All Stars series of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa.

They later broke their silence and joked that they were “beaten by an up-and-coming new guy, 64-year-old with a stepper, Gary Lineker!”

Despite the banter, Dec insisted Gary’s win was “well deserved” while praising his “great speech”. Ant added that it was “thoroughly deserved”.

Viewers were divided at Molly’s NTA win (Credit: ITV)

Molly-Mae’s award win left viewers fuming

Reality star Molly-Mae Hague won her first ever NTA last night, bagging the award for Best Authored Documentary for her Amazon series Molly Mae: Behind it All.

Other nominations included the late Rob Burrow for his heartbreaking film, BBC’s There’s Only One Rob Burrow, which followed the Rugby League star’s life before he died from motor neurone disease.

Strictly dancer Amy Dowden’s BBC show, Amy: Cancer and Me, was nominated too, as well as Freddie Flintoff for his Disney+ series Flintoff.

But Molly’s win didn’t go down well with viewers at home who were left livid and claimed that Rob should have won it.

Jeremy suffered a slight blunder (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Clarkson suffers wardrobe malfunction

At the NTAs, Jeremy Clarkson picked up the award for Best Factual Entertainment for his show Clarkson’s Farm.

While on stage though, as he reached for the mic, Jeremy admitted that he was suffering a rather awkward wardrobe blunder.

“Thank you, everybody. I should explain I’m on Mounjaro… my trousers are falling down,” he told the audience.

Jeremy then attempted to hinch them up, only for partner Lisa Hogan to rush over and help. She held his trousers in place as he gave a speech: “Um, first of all — thank you. Lisa’s going to hold my trousers up while I make a very short speech.”

The camera panned to Maura during Danny’s performance (Credit: ITV)

Danny and Maura’s awkward reunion

The NTAs also saw a somewhat reunion between Danny Jones and Maura Higgins. The duo, of course, hit headlines earlier this year after allegedly sharing a kiss at the BRITS back in March.

At the NTAs ceremony, though, there were several awkward moments. One included when the camera panned to Maura, while Danny was performing onstage with his McFly bandmates.

The pair even shared the stage together to accept the Best Reality Competition award that I’m A Celebrity won.

Maura and Danny were amongst the celebs on stage (Credit: ITV)

James Martin comforted by girlfriend

TV chef James Martin was nominated for Best Daytime at the NTAs for his ITV show James Martin’s Saturday Morning. He ended up missing out on the gong to This Morning.

Nonetheless, James’ girlfriend Kim Johnson was seen comforting James. Despite being a private couple, she had her arm wrapped around his and held his hand, as the This Morning team made their acceptance speech on the stage.

Martin went public with his girlfriend, personal trainer, Kim, in early 2024. It comes following his split from his long-term partner, Louise Davies.

