TV chef James Martin, who hosts his own cooking show James Martin’s Saturday Morning every weekend, is reportedly in a new relationship with personal trainer girlfriend Kim Johnson.

In exclusive photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair were photographed shopping together in Mayfair earlier this month.

James was previously dating girlfriend Louise Davies for 12 years. However, they split at the end of 2023.

Kate, on the other hand, was married to businessman Arun Nayar. They got married in 2016, but their relationship came to an end the following year.

James reportedly split from Lauren last year (Credit: YouTube)

Kim says her marriage ‘marks a lesson’

Following her short-lived marriage to Arun, Kim reflected on their wedding in a 2019 Facebook post.

While sharing a photo featuring an optimistic quote, Kim wrote: “One thing life teaches you is that you can never prepare or plan for what’s ahead.

“Three years ago today was a very special meaningful day. Today is a sad day for me. It marks three years of a special day I thought would be celebrated for a long time. Except now it marks a lesson…. that you never can expect or plan for what you think will happen,” she continued.

Kim explained that the 186 guests who attended her big day have not kept in touch with her, explaining: “That hurts a lot.”

Kim split from Arun in 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I’m a sucker for Love Island’

In another Facebook post from June 2019, Kim was captured enjoying a night out with Love Island star Arabella Chi and other cast members.

“We all know I’m a sucker for Love Island …. but it just got even better for me! Good luck @arabellachi in the @loveisland villa. Best bum on TV,” she wrote.

Kim’s confident bikini snaps

Due to being a personal trainer, Kim has been no stranger to sharing her workout regime.

During a series of photos uploaded to her Facebook, she can be seen showing off her toned physique.

In a snapshot of her lying down in a matching white bikini set, Kim displayed her hard work from over the years.

In the caption, she joked by saying: “Did not wake up like this.”

