James Martin has split from his girlfriend Louise Davies after 12 years together, according to reports.

The chef and TV producer Louise have apparently been dating since 2011. Reports claim James and Louise met on the set of Who Wants to Be a Celebrity Millionaire?.

Now, according to reports, a spokesperson for James has confirmed that he and Louise split in December 2023.

James Martin and Louise Davies have reportedly split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Martin splits from girlfriend

The MailOnline claims that the spokesperson said James and Louise remain firm friends.

ED! has contacted reps for James for comment.

Over the years, James and Louise were spotted together at a series of events including the Festival of Speed and the Bahrain Grand Prix.

It doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.

In 2016, reports claimed they didn’t want a “big song and dance” about their romance. A source told The Sun at the time: “They don’t make a big song and dance about it.

“She knows all his friends really well and regularly visited him on The Saturday Kitchen set. And was on set for his ASDA commercials. So all his colleagues get on great with her too.”

Louise and James reportedly met in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Martin on marriage

Saturday Morning presenter James has previously discussed getting married and admitted it’s something that’s never interested him.

He told Sunday People in 2019: “It doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really. I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy. I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

Who James Martin has dated

Before Louise, James was previously linked to James Bond film producer Barbara Broccoli. They are reported to have dated for around five years after she ‘won’ him in a charity auction.

