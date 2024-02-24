Inside James Martin’s 12-year romance with ‘low-key’ girlfriend Louise – from first meeting to on-set visits and being happy ‘for the first time in his life’

James Martin is one of British telly’s most popular celebrity chefs – and a staple of ITV’s weekend morning programming.

But despite his fame, the 51-year-old host of James Martin’s Saturday Morning tends to keep his private life exactly that way.

James‘ legions of devoted of fans, however, remain fascinated about the Yorkshire-born star’s real life away from TV.

Viewers regularly get glimpses of his Hampshire home, which has been the filming location for kitchen scenes on his Saturday Morning since 2018.

But does James share it with anyone else once the cameras have stopped rolling and the production crew have packed up and left?

Scenes for James Martin’s Saturday Morning are filmed at his stunning home (Credit: ITV.com)

Does James Martin have a wife or girlfriend?

James is believed to have dated girlfriend Louise Davies since 2011. They have been pictured together at several events over the years – including the likes of the Festival of Speed and the Bahrain Grand Prix.

However, fans are unlikely to ever see them invite a glossy mag into their home to chat about their lives.

Before Louise, James was previously linked to James Bond film producer Barbara Broccoli. They are reported to have dated for around five years after she ‘won’ him in a charity auction.

“James desperately wants to keep his private life out of the spotlight and under wraps following his romance with Barbara Broccoli,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“It’s easy to do with Louise as she likes things low-key as well, unlike Barbara who loved making a fuss over him.”

James Martin and girlfriend Louise Davies pictured in Southampton in 2015 (Credit: Shutterstock)

How did James Martin and Louise Davies meet?

According to reports, Louise first met on the set of Who Wants to Be a Celebrity Millionaire?, a show he participated in in 2011. She is believed to have enjoyed a career as a TV producer.

In 2016, The Sun reported the pair were an item. An unidentified source apparently claimed at the time: “They don’t make a big song and dance about it.”

They don’t make a big song and dance about it.

They continued: “She knows all his friends really well and regularly visited him on The Saturday Kitchen set. And was on set for his ASDA commercials. So all his colleagues get on great with her too.”

Additionally, it is claimed James said during a 2017 appearance on Good Morning Britain that he was “happy for the first time in his life”.

James Martin and his girlfriend are said to have been a couple for well over a decade (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Is James Martin married?

Fans might want to hold fire on expecting to hear any wedding bells, though. James has indicated in years past that marriage may not be for him.

He is believed to have previously said that “marriage doesn’t interest me in the slightest”. He also added: “I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy.”

Furthermore, children may not be part of any plans, either.

He is said to have reflected to Prima magazine: “The biggest low of my career is that I’ve given up everything for it.

“I look at my mates and they’re all married with kids. And that’s not the case for me because I’ve been so focused on work.

“But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it’s made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs on ITV this Saturday, February 24, at 9.30am.

