James Martin is back on screens for his Saturday Morning show – but when he’s not cooking or polishing his cars, he can be found in his ‘secret’ second home.

The celebrity chef, 51, has been a favourite among viewers and a staple on screens for over two decades. From hosting cooking-themed shows, like Saturday Morning, to becoming a best-selling author, James has not stopped over the years.

Away from cooking in front of the camera, James keeps his personal life pretty low-key. He’s currently smitten and in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend Louise Davies.

And while the couple reside in a snazzy seven-bedroom house, James actually has a less-than-conventional home on wheels…

The TV chef and his girlfriend have been together since 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Martin Saturday Morning: TV chef’s second home

James Martin and girlfriend Louise have been together since 2011 and are yet to get married.

It’s believed the pair live in a lush seven-bedroom property which sits on 1.25 acres of land in Hampshire. Finishing off their jaw-dropping crib, it is complete with country viewers and an outdoor kitchen.

However, not afraid to splash the cash, outside of James Martin’s home sits a second home: a motorhome.

James Martin ‘gets in his motorhome and goes’

In 2023, he was asked whether he would live abroad. Speaking to HellomMagazine, he shared how his house with Louise will always be his home.

If I get restless I get in my motorhome and off I go.

James explained: “It’s true I’ve been all over, but fields of Hampshire and England call me back. I’m very happy where I am, my neighbours are great, it is a beautiful part of the world and I have no plans to move. If I get restless I get in my motorhome and off I go.”

James gave fans a look inside his motorhome (Credit: ITV)

James Martin shows off his motorhome

The telly star once showed off his lush pad on wheels during an episode of This Morning in 2016. Talking to Holly Willoughby, he dubbed the motorhome as his “pride and joy”.

It can sleep four people and comes equipped with a double bed at the rear, as well as a shower, toilet and lounge. There’s a kitchen too, which despite being a telly chef, James said he rarely uses, unless it’s for heating up something.

James called his second home is ‘pride and joy’ (Credit: ITV)

Amping up the style, James has kitted out his pad with underfloor heating and air conditioning. And even standing high at 6ft 3in, James is able to move around inside with ease.

But Holly was left stunned at what James had tucked tucked away at the rear of the motorhome. To Holly’s surprise, in the boot compartment, James has a motorbike back there.

