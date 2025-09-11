Jeremy Clarkson takes savage swipe at Stacey Solomon after she loses at NTAs

Jeremy Clarkson didn’t hold back after Clarkson’s Farm triumphed at the National Television Awards, throwing a cheeky jab at Stacey Solomon in the process.

While collecting the award for Best Factual Entertainment, the 64-year-old former Top Gear host cracked a joke about his trousers falling down due to taking Mounjaro.

But it was backstage in the winners’ room where he delivered the real sting.

Jeremy Clarkson hit out at Stacey Solomon after Clarkson’s Farm beat both of her shows at the NTAs (Credit: SplashNews)

Jeremy Clarkson takes swipe at Stacey Solomon after NTAs win

“It’s great that a farming show can beat a house cleaning show,” Jeremy Clarkson told reporters, as reported by The Mirror.

The not-so-subtle dig was clearly aimed at Stacey’s hit BBC show Sort Your Life Out. On the night, two of her programmes were nominated in the same category.

Her other series, Stacey & Joe, co-starring husband Joe Swash, was also in the running. However, neither managed to snag the award.

Stacey Solomon, 34, had previously expressed her frustration at both of her shows being placed in the same category.

Earlier in the day, she told Magic Radio, “They’ve put Sort Your Life Out and Stacey & Joe in the same blummin’ category for some reason. We’re up against each other, which is absolutely ludicrous!

But you know what, I’m so grateful to just be going. It’s so nice to be shortlisted and nominated, knowing that it’s a public vote.”

Meanwhile, Clarkson seemed unfazed by any backlash his comments might spark. During his acceptance speech, he also took aim at the wider TV industry. “I think our team worked harder than anyone else in this room.”

Stacey previously opened up about her disappointment following her BAFTA snub (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m devastated’

In the run-up to the NTAs, Stacey took to Instagram Stories to ask fans for help. Sharing links to vote, she wrote, “This is our only hope. It literally means the world to us.”

She admitted the situation had left her torn, as both of her shows and the teams behind them meant so much to her.

“I was speaking to the teams and a lot of them cross over because we stayed with the same people,” she explained.

“It would be amazing if you could vote for Stacey & Joe in Factual Entertainment. Then me as Best Presenter because then Sort Your Life Out would win that. That would be an absolute dream.”

This isn’t the first time Stacey has been vocal about awards show snubs.

Earlier this year, after Sort Your Life Out missed out on a BAFTA win, losing to Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, Stacey took to Instagram the next morning to vent.

“We didn’t win a BAFTA. I know I’m supposed to take it gracefully like a champ, but I’ll be honest, I’m devastated,” she told fans in a candid video filmed in her vegetable patch.

She continued, “I’m not handling it very well, I’m not taking it very gracefully. I’m devastated for our whole team. Everyone got dressed up and was really hopeful because they work so hard.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon issues health concerns as she rules out plans to have more children

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!