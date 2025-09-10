Stacey Solomon issues health concerns as she rules out plans to have more children

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has revealed some health fears that have led her to rule out plans of having more children.

Stacey has 5 children, 3 with husband Joe Swash and 2 from previous relationships. However, she has recently shared that she believes she is going through early menopause.

The 35-year-old made the revelation as her BBC reality show, Stacey & Joe, returned for a second series yesterday (September 9).

Stacey shares health fears

In the first episode of the fly-on-the-wall programme, Stacey and Joe shared the milestone moment of dropping their youngest child, Belle, off at nursery.

I think I’m going through the menopause

“Do you think that’s our last baby?” Asked an emotional Joe as the couple headed home.

Stacey appeared firm as she told him: “I think that’s our last baby, bubs.”

Later, she opened up on the topic with her sister Jemma, revealing that she’d booked in a session with her psychologist.

“I think I’m going through the menopause.” She announced, to the shock of her sister.

“I think I am definitely peri-menopausal, I am so snappy.”

Stacey ‘wakes up exhausted’

“I don’t think snappy is-” Began her sister, but Stacey was adamant: “I’m snappy and I’m tired.”

“You’ve gotta remember, right, you’ve got 18 children, 17 dogs, 45 chickens running about,” Jemma tried to reassure her.

“But I wake up tired,” maintained Stacey. “I have 8 hours sleep, best night’s sleep of my life every night and I wake up exhausted.”

“If you could test tolerance,” She went on, “mine would be at an all-time low.”

At this, her sister finally confessed that she, too, is having the same concerns.

Stacey Solomon opened up about her health (Credit: BBC)

“I think we have always in the back of our heads known that on mum’s side, the menopause came early,” Stacey reflected, “We’ve always known, it’s likely to come early for us, it does follow.”

In an attempt to lighten the mood, she joked: “If I am going through the menopause and that’s it for me, no more children, then I think… animal sanctuary!”

