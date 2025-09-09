The National Television Awards 2025 are just around the corner, and it’s not looking good for Stacey Solomon.

Earlier this year, Stacey was gutted to miss out on a BAFTA award, and took to social media to share her frustrations. She told her followers that she genuinely thought her team should have won.

Then when it was announced she was nominated for National Television Awards, Stacey Solomon once again took to social media to issue a plea. But according to exclusive odds from sportscasting.com, things might not go her way.

Stacey is up for Best Presenter (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Could Stacey Solomon win Best Presenter?

For the last 24 years there has only ever been one winner for Best Presenter at the NTAs – Ant and Dec.

They’re winning streak has spanned over two decades, and even when hit with some public scandals, they remained top of the votes. So, if someone were to beat them, it would have to be a very strong contender.

Currently, Ant and Dec are top of the list at 1/2. And it’s not even Stacey who is next on the list. Instead, the only one with a chance of beating the iconic duo is Claudia Winkleman, sitting at 11/4.

Stacey, however, remains above Alison Hammond (16/1) and Gary Lineker (25/1). But even at 9/1 odds it still doesn’t seem like she’ll be bringing Best Presenter home.

Shane Orton, spokesperson for sportscasting told Entertainment Daily: “Ant and Dec remain the strong favourites to win their 24th Best TV Presenter award, cementing their incredible TV legacy.”

Stacey & Joe isn’t expected to win (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Will Stacey & Joe take home an NTA?

But it’s not just Best Presenter that Stacey Solomon is nominated for at the National Television Awards 2025. Her lifestyle show Sort Your Life Out, along with her TV series Stacey & Joe, are both nominated for Best Factual Entertainment.

While Sort Your Life Out may be high on the odds after their win last year, Stacey & Joe sit at the bottom with a 16/1 likelihood.

Sort Your Life Out sits second on the list at 6/4, behind favourites Gogglebox (11/10), meaning there is a slight chance Stacey may get an award.

Shane told ED!: “Sort Your Life Out caused a bit of an upset last year, but the odds suggest six-time winner in the category, Gogglebox, is ready to take it back.”

However, Shane did note that Sort Your Life Out may have connected with viewers again. He said: “Voters clearly connected with Sort Your Life Out in 2024. If enough of them back it again, it could easily go two for two.”

Stacey asked her fans to vote for her (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey had pleaded with fans to vote for her at the National Television Awards

It comes after Stacey came up with her own plan to help ensure all of her shows get a successful night at the NTAs.

She told her followers last month that they should vote for Stacey & Joe in the Factual Entertainment award. And then herself for Best Presenter, as she’s nominated for her Sort Your Life Out hosting skills.

So that way, everyone wins! But with the odds looking in other people’s favour, it may not be a winning night for Stacey.

The National Televisions air live on ITV1 Wednesday September 10.

Read more: Stacey Solomon’s ‘worries’ over relationship with Joe Swash ‘revealed’: ‘She isn’t happy’

Did you vote for Stacey Solomon at the National Television Awards 2025? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!