Stacey Solomon doubles down on shock BAFTAs rant as she issues plea to fans

Stacey Solomon has asked fans for their help once again, months after her shock BAFTAs rant.

The National Television Awards are getting closer. And many celebrities are hoping to win big on the night. But Stacey Solomon has found herself in a bit of a “pickle” as her two shows have been put in the same category.

Three months ago, Stacey found out Sort Your Life Out hadn’t won at the BAFTAs and took to social media to air her frustrations. And it seems she is trying to avoid the same thing happening at the NTAs as she and her team have created a plan to make sure both shows have a chance at winning.

Stacey made no secret of being annoyed when she didn’t win at the BAFTAs (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Solomon urges fans to help

Taking to her Instagram stories yesterday (August 19), Stacey asked her fans for their help. And informed them of their strategy to be more likely to win as both shows are up for Factual Entertainment.

While she was speaking in the videos, she wrote: “This is our only hope,” beside the link to vote.

She said: “It literally means the world to us. We are in a bit of a pickle though because Stacey & Joe and Sort Your Life Out are, for some strange reason, in the same category. Not in terms of the show, but the NTAs have put us both against each other.”

Stacey admitted she has been “speaking to the teams” to work out which show to ask people to vote for because “it’s really weird” that they are in the same category.

The mum-of-five explained: “I’m also up for Best Presenter, which is really cool. But it’s also for me presenting Sort Your Life Out. So I was speaking to the teams and a lot of them cross over because we stayed with the same people.

“Basically it would be amazing if you could vote for Stacey & Joe in Factual Entertainment. Then me as Best Presenter because then Sort Your Life Out would win that. That would be an absolute dream.”

Stacey revealed who to vote for (Credit: Instagram)

Sort Your Life Out missed out on BAFTAs

However, Stacey admitted that she knows it’s “unlikely” they will win because of who she is up against in Best Presenter category. And because of their shows being together, then their vote is “split”.

She said: “I am fully aware we won’t win anything this year. Ant and Dec will win Best Presenter. And then our vote is split. But if you could do it that way then we might have a chance.”

And it turns out the night will be a full family event as all their children have been invited along with them because they were in Stacey & Joe.

Stacey admitted she was “excited” to be able to bring her family. But ended the Story by confirming she is “just grateful to be nominated”.

This comes as Sort Your Life Out didn’t win either of the two awards it was nominated for at the BAFTAs.

At the time Stacey Solomon called out the BAFTAs admitting she was “devastated” and wasn’t “handling it very well”. She explained that she wanted to win because her team “work so hard”.

The NTAs take place on September 10 and will be broadcast live on ITV1.

