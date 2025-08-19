Stacey Solomon’s ‘worries’ over relationship with Joe Swash ‘revealed’: ’She isn’t happy’

Stacey Solomon is reportedly feeling concerned over her relationship with husband Joe Swash.

It may seem like Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have been spending a lot of time together of late, largely thanks to their lavish holiday. But it appears that’s not actually the case. Instead, with a huge family and young kids, it’s rare for the pair to get time alone.

Stacey and Joe took their family on a huge £30k-a-week holiday this month, which left some fans annoyed. The Solomon-Swash gang definitely seemed to enjoy themselves in Insta uploads. However, it seems the holiday came amid Stacey’s own “worries” about their relationship.

Stacey has recently been on a lavish family holiday (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon ‘worries’ for Joe Swash relationship

Stacey and Joe met way back in 2010 but didn’t start their relationship until 2016. After welcoming their first baby together in 2019, Joe then got down on one knee in 2020.

They got married at their Pickle Cottage in 2022, and have went on to have three children together. But it seems as the years go on, keeping the spark alive is something that apparently worries Stacey.

Bottom of the priority list.

A source told Heat magazine that the pair take turns looking after their kids, and so time alone doesn’t happen very often.

They alleged: “Special moments between them are often at the bottom of the priority list. Stacey isn’t happy about it and she has even admitted that she worries about them keeping the spark alive.”

However, despite the worries the source told the outlet that Stacey doesn’t “want to seem ungrateful” for the opportunities that come her way so she “hates to complain”.

Stacey misses the ‘early days’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey ‘misses’ the old days

While she may not want to draw attention to it, the source explained that Stacey and Joe’s packed schedules make things hard. And it has Stacey reminiscing on their early days.

The source revealed that the “split shifts” between Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash as they care for their kids and work on their careers have left “little time for romance and spontaneity” in their relationship.

“Stacey likes to have a fixed schedule, because it eases her anxiety. But she does miss those more spontaneous moments she and Joe had in the early days,” the source added.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Stacey’s reps for comment.

