Inside Stacey Solomon’s £30k-a-week family holiday as she’s shamed by ‘disgusted’ fans

Stacey Solomon is currently living it up on a family holiday at her “second home” in Turkey.

The TV star is enjoying the sun-soaked getaway with Joe Swash and their kids, Rex, six, Rose, three, and Belle, two, as well as Stacey’s other children, Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 20. Also joining them at a lush resort are Stacey’s sister Jemma and their beloved father, David.

But how much has Stacey Solomon most likely forked out for the lush holiday? And why have her followers slammed her? Here, we’re taking a look inside Stacey’s “not cheap” holiday…

Stacey Solomon holiday with beloved family

Stacey is thought to be holidaying at the Regnum Carya hotel in Turkey, Antalya. Guests at the luxury hotel can expect to fork out around £1,000 per person per night!

Kicking off her holiday, she shared an adorable family photo on Instagram where she gushed about her “second home”.

She penned: “Time to make some memories. My whole world. Can’t wait for some special time with my babies.

“Got one picture of us all. The second one is every photo ever. Happy summer everyone from pickle cottage to our second home at this point.”

The hotel boasts gorgeous views (Credit: InstagramStory)

Luxury hotel’s stunning views

The Regnum Carya hotel offers an array of different villas that include private pools, swim-up rooms and plenty more.

As one of the top-ranked all-inclusive Resort Hotel located on the Mediterranean coast in Turkey, the resort also has an 18-hole golf course and football fields.

What’s more, the hotel sits perched on a beach and an idyllic pier, so the kids don’t have to go far to play on the sand.

They enjoyed a family meal (Credit: InstagramStory)

Stacey enjoys some family time

Stacey’s dad gave fans a glimpse into the stunning hotel by sharing a series of clips on his own personal Instagram.

He filmed the huge outdoor dining spaces and sun loungers, as well as the jaw-dropping views.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening (August 6), he also uploaded a video of his family tucking into some delicious food at dinner time.

Stacey’s dad gushed over the beach (Credit: InstagramStory)

Stacey’s dad reveals holiday was ‘not cheap’

And on Thursday (August 7), he shared another video of the huge hotel while on the beach. Showing off the views, he said: “This is one of the most beautiful beaches I have ever been to, and there are others, but it is stunning. They really look after it.”

Referring to the holiday, he then said: “It’s not cheap but do you know what? If you do a cheap holiday and you don’t enjoy it it’s not even worth it is it? So you might as well do an expensive one and really enjoy it.”

Stacey slammed by trolls

Although Stacey seems to be having the time of her life on holiday, it seems some of her followers have been left unimpressed.

Fuming, one person wrote in the comments section of her Instagram photo: “We all know where you are, as your sister and dad haven’t stopped banging on about it since they got there.”

Someone else added: “So another well subsidised holiday for the entire family. It makes me throw up A third chimed in: “The seriously smug family.”

Nonetheless, Stacey’s fans were quick to share their delight over the snaps. One person penned: “Aww great family pics love.”

A second gushed: “Enjoy your holiday all of you. You certainly deserve it. You and Joe are so down to earth, wonderful couple.”

